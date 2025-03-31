NBA 2K25 Patch Notes Preps for Season 6

Visual Concepts and 2K Games consistently updates its professional basketball simulator, NBA 2K25, with the latest rosters, jerseys, court floors, and more. Along with new content, several balance adjustments and bug fixes are implemented based on community feedback to hopefully create a stable experience. The latest patch, titled “NBA 2K25 Gen 9 (New Gen) v6.0 does exactly this as it makes preparations for the next seasonal content drop.

The most exciting bit of the new NBA 2K25 update is that it ready the game for Season 6. For those unaware, each Season of the popular basketball game has a Season Pass that brings new content to its MyTeam and MyCareer modes. For MyTeam players, there are fairly decent cards available on the Season Pass track, especially for those that can reach level 40. For MyCareer players, much of the rewards are cosmetics. There is also virtual currency (VC) to earn which can be used to either buy more card packs in MyTeam or upgrade a created player in MyCareer. According to the NBA 2K25 patch notes, Season 6 begins Friday, April 4th, at 8 A.M. PT.

The majority of what the new NBA 2K25 update implements is technical improvements across the board. This includes performance improvements in the City, the Exchange menu in MyTeam, and MyNBA Online. Other UI fixes have been made specifically for the MyTeam mode.

There are a duo of likeness updates within the latest patch to help create a more authentic experience in NBA 2K25. Specifically, the Washington Mystics Shakira Austin received a general likeness update, and Los Angeles Clippers’ Patty Mills got a dynamic hair update.

Here are the full patch notes for the NBA 2K25 update today:

NBA 2K25 Patch Notes (March 31, 2025)

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 4th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/3PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

The following players have received likeness updates: Shakira Austin (general likeness update) Patty Mills (dynamic hair update)



CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved a hang that could occur when entering the Appearance menu when in the City

The Swaggy Shimmy animation package from Season 5 has been made available for Season 6 and will now activate as expected

MyCAREER / QUESTS / PROGRESSION

When completing test games in the MyPLAYER Builder, you will now be properly returned to the Finalize Build screen

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Edit Playbook menu at the start of an NBA season

MyTEAM

Various performance improvements have been made in the Exchange menu

Additional minor updates and fixes have been made to the UI and other features in MyTEAM to continue to improve the overall experience

MyNBA / THE W