NBA 2K25 Patch Version 5 Fixes Broken Trophies and Achievements

Visual Concepts and 2K update NBA 2K25 very regularly bringing the most recent rosters, jerseys, and court floors to give players the most authentic NBA experience they can muster. Along with the updated content, sometimes the developer implements new improvements and bug fixes to the game based on community feedback. With the latest patch, titled “NBA 2K25 Gen 9 (New Gen) v5.0,” both of these statements are true. Fortunately for 2K players who regularly play the game, they won’t have to wait too long for this new update as it releases today.

Arguably, two of the biggest fixes the NBA 2K25 v5.0 update implements pertain to two trophies/achievements in the game. The first mentioned in the notes resolves the issue with the “Baaaaaaah!” trophy/achievement which was not unlocking correctly for players. Tasking players to reach the GOAT League in three separate seasons in Play Now Online, those who actually hit that tier would only see trophy/achievement progression increase by 10% instead of 33%. Considering there are only eight seasons in a year, this would make it impossible to actually obtain the trophy/achievement. With this fix, it should now be achievable.

The second trophy/achievement getting fixed is “World Tour” which tasks players to complete 100 Exhibitions in NBA 2K25‘s MyTeam mode. Essentially, the progress of completed Exhibition games was not being tracked. Again, this update is set to fix this long-running issue.

Beyond those two issues, the update includes improvements to the City, MyTeam, MyNBA / The W, and the PC version of the game. It also prepares the game for Season 5, which launches this Friday, February 21st. Here are the full patch notes for the latest NBA 2K25 update:

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 21st, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Addressed an issue that could cause disconnects in multiplayer games when defensive settings are adjusted

Resolved an issue preventing the “Baaaaaaah!” trophy/achievement in Play Now Online from unlocking correctly

The official sponsor patch has been added to the back of all referee uniforms

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Cleveland Cavaliers (sponsor patch update) Detroit Pistons (sponsor patch update) Miami Heat (sponsor patch update) Orlando Magic (sponsor patch update) Utah Jazz (secondary uniform update)



The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Jaelyn Brown (dynamic hair) Jae Crowder (dynamic hair) Emily Engstler (dynamic hair) Noelle Quinn (dynamic hair) Julie Vanloo (dynamic hair) Victoria Vivians (dynamic hair) Gabby Williams (dynamic hair)



CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur during Starting 5 games

MyTEAM

The base color of Galaxy Opal has been updated from gray to green. Some of your existing Player Cards may be more colorful!

The city ambiance sounds have been removed from Breakout

The “World Tour” trophy/achievement will now unlock as intended

Resolved various rare hangs and minor visual issues in MyTEAM menus

MyNBA / THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

PC