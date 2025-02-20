NBA 2K25 Season 5 Spotlights League’s Most Exciting Young Star

With NBA 2K25 Season 4 about to close, it’s time to welcome a brand new season filled with tons of rewards to unlock within its MyTeam and MyCareer modes. This time around, the spotlight is put on one of the NBA’s young superstars. Frequently referred to as the Alien or Wemby, french basketball all-star, and San Antonio Spurs’ 7’3″ starting center Victor Wembanyama is the featured player for Season 5 bringing along anime-inspired MyTeam cards, and a slew of MyCareer items to earn.

During NBA 2K25 Season 5, a new Season Pass is introduced bringing a ton of items for players to earn as they play through several different modes in the game. MyCareer players can become inspired by Wemby as they take their MP to the postseason. Performing well in MyCareer games will earn them XP for the Season rewards ladder, which typically consists of MyPlayer and UI cosmetics. This also includes Badge Elevators, which permanently boost an individual Badge. With this season, Badge Elevators are eligible for a +3 boost rather than being capped at +2 in previous season passes.

Here are some of the MyPlayer rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 5:

Level 9 Skull Player Indicator

Level 12 Black and White Maze Eyes

Level 14 Personal Quadcopter (New Gen)

Level 18 Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural

Level 20 ‘Burnie’ Miami Heat Mascot

Level 21 REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP

Level 23 Flame Colored Anime Spiky Hairstyle

Level 32 ‘Keep On Going’ Teammate (New Gen)

Level 36 Superhero Masquerade Mask

Level 38 Quilted Cardigan Jacket

Level 39 Superhero Outfit

Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

Like every season, Season 5 will introduce brand new MyTeam cards in the Season Pass. Luckily, players won’t have to grind too hard to get a fairly exciting card. The EVO Victor Wembanyama card is a level 1 reward, allowing players to add Wemby to their lineup as the season begins. This particular version of Wembanyama begins as an Amethyst (overall 91) center, but can evolve into a Diamond (overall 92) if certain conditions are met. It may not be the Dark Matter Wemby maybe people were hoping for, but will be pretty fun for players who don’t already have the Spurs big man in their lineup.

Here are some of the MyTeam rewards during NBA 2K25 Season 5:

Level 1 EVO Victor Wembanyama (Amethyst to Diamond)

Level 10 Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr.

Level 18 Cyber Basketball

Level 25 95+ Option Pack

Level 37 97+ Galaxy Opal Door Game

Level 38 Legend Badge

Level 40 Dark Matter Brandon Roy

NBA 2K25‘s WNBA mode The W Online gives fans of the women’s professional basketball league some fun rewards to earn while they complete the Weekly Goals in the mode. This includes Alyssa Thomas and Dianna Taurasi bundles. Additionally, some WNBA-themed rewards are available to earn on the season pass, including a Seattle Storm jersey card, and a Lisa Leslie coach card.

Here are some of the rewards players can earn in The W Online:

Weekly Goals

Alyssa Thomas Bundle

Dianna Taurasi Bundle

Aries Top + Necklace

7 Game Team Accelerator Boost

Sports Bra

Soccer Ball

7 Game Team Resilience Boost

Soccer Sleeve

Season Rewards

Seattle Storm Jersey Card

Minnesota Lynx Say Her Name Jersey

Clothing Bundles

Breakthrough Sleeve

Badge Perks

5,000 VC

Lisa Leslie Coach Card

Lisa Leslie Game Changer Jersey

NBA 2K25 players can get access to an additional 40 earnable premium rewards, as well as some automatic unlocks with the Season 5 Pro Pass for $9.99. Anyone that thinks they’ll need a bit of help unlocking tiers can gram the Hall of Fame Pass. For $19.99, players get everything from the Pro Pass, plus a 15% XP boost for the entire season, 10 level skips immediately applied at purchase, and 15,000 VC. Although these premium options give you the most rewards possible, players can still earn rewards on the free track without paying a penny.

Here are the Season 5 Pro Pass automatic rewards:

Dark Matter Austin Reaves

Season 5 Pro Pass Pack

Metallic Silver Baggy Pants

Metallic Silver Puffer Jacket

What do you think of NBA 2K25 Season 5? Let us know in the comments below.