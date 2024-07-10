NBA 2K25 Announced With Release Date

2K Sports has formally announced NBA 2K25, the next entry in the annualized basketball sim series. With the NBA season having recently ended, support for NBA 2K24 is naturally coming to a close. As such, 2K is beginning to turn the page and is now sharing the first details on NBA 2K25 and has notably disclosed its release date, various editions for purchase, and the cover athletes tied to each version of the game.

Set to launch on September 6, 2024, NBA 2K25 will once again be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. In a departure from the norm, 2K will also be bringing the game to PC, which is something that fans have been requesting for years. Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum will then serve as the cover athlete for the standard edition of the game, fresh off of winning the NBA Finals.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” said Tatum in an accompanying press release. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

As for the other versions of NBA 2K25, a GameStop exclusive WNBA Edition will see Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson appearing on the cover. Tatum and Wilson will then share the cover of NBA 2K25’s All-Star Edition, which will retail for $99.99 and will include a ton of additional content to help get players started. This year’s coveted (and most expensive) iteration, the Hall of Fame Edition, will see longtime superstar Vince Carter on the cover. Carter’s appearance on NBA 2K25 comes in a year in which he is also being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after a 22-year career in the NBA. The Hall of Fame Edition itself notably includes everything in the All-Star Edition to go along with a one-year NBA League Pass subscription, the Season 1 Pro Pass, and a MyCareer Vince Carter jersey.

For now, 2K hasn’t shown off any new gameplay from NBA 2K25 and has only broadly confirmed the return of the franchise’s main modes which include MyCareer, MyTeam, MyNBA, and the City, while promising the “most true-to-life basketball experience yet.” More information and footage of the game will surely begin to come about in the weeks ahead as NBA 2K25 nears its launch date.