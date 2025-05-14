NBA 2K25 Season 7 Puts Jalen Brunson in the Spotlight

The end of Season 6 in NBA 2K25 is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for Season 7 and all of the new rewards it’ll bring. This season, the developers at 2K are building the season around Jalen Brunson and the Eastern Conference. Unlike last season with Tracy McGrady, you’ll actually be able to earn a new, high-rated Brunson for your squad, alongside several more top-tier players..

As always, Season 7 comes with a brand new Season Pass for players to work through. This pass includes rewards for MyTeam and MyCareer, so you can play in whatever mode you want to earn everything. You’ll definitely want to pick up as many of these rewards as possible. Over in MyCareer, the top reward is a new Cap Breaker, while MyTeam fans will get access to several high-rated cards.

Here are some of the MyCareer rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 7:

Level 14 – Dune Buggy (NG)

Level 20 – Chuck the Condor – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot

Level 21 – 15% REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (NG)

Level 23 – Multicolored Hairstyle

Level 30 – Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk (NG)

Level 36 – Wilson X NBA City Basketball

Level 38 – Sun Hat

Level 39 – Underground Outfit

Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (NG)

Over in MyTeam, you will unlock a Dark Matter version of Jalen Brunson relatively early in the Season Pass. There are several other great players in the pass, including Donovan Mitchell, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Willis Reed. You can see the full list below.

Here are some of the MyTeam rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 7:

Level 1 – EVO Donovan Mitchell (Pink Diamond to Dark Matter)

Level 18 – Dark Matter Jalen Brunson (Dynamic Duo with Josh Hart)

Level 18 – Diamond Josh Hart (Dyanmic Duo with Jalen Brunson)

Level 20 – Dark Matter Amar’e Stoudemire

Level 25 – 99 OVR Premium Pack

Level 30 – 100 OVR Willis Reed

Level 31 – Deluxe Pack Door Game

Level 37 – 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack

Level 38 – Legend Badge

Level 40 – Invincible Paul George

On top of the free rewards, players can purchase the Season 7 Pro Pass to earn extra rewards in MyCareer and MyPlayer. You’ll earn a few rewards as soon as you purchase the pass, but you’ll have to earn the rest. Here are a few highlights from the paid pass:

Animated Lava Lamp Head (automatic)

Bronze Patterned Boxing Robe (automatic)

100 OVR Zion Williamson (automatic)

Season 7 Pro Pass Pack (automatic)

Level 19 – Galaxy Opal Coach Mike D’Antoni

Level 25 – 99+ Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)

Level 30 – Bangon the Buck – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot

Level 37 – 100 OVR Premium Pack

Level 40 – Pro Pass Invincible Paul George

Finally, a new season in 2K25 means new things to do in the game’s WNBA mode, The W Online. As always, there are several Weekly Goals to complete and a heaping helping of WNBA-themed rewards on the Season Pass.

Here are some of the rewards you can earn in The W Online:

Weekly Goals

Gemini Top + Necklace

Historic Team Breakthrough Sleeves

Rainbow Themed Sleeves

W Race Helmet

Cancer Top + Necklace

Season Rewards

Atlanta Dream Ball

Atlanta Dream Jersey Card

Clothing Bundles

Breakthrough Sleeve

Badge Perks

Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey

Los Angeles Sparks Say Her Name Jersey

What do you think of NBA 2K25 Season 7? Let us know in the comments below.