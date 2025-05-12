NBA 2K25 Season 7 Update Patch Notes Revealed

2K Games is prepping to launch the next update for NBA 2K25 on May 12th for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC players will have to wait until May 16th to download this update, but the wait is well worth it. Update 7.0 is relatively small compared to other updates, but it brings a big fix for a problem many players have complained about. Not only that, but it improves various visual aspects of the game, specifically with players and uniforms.

The standout portion of Update 7.0’s patch notes for NBA 2K25 is the fix to off-ball players moving unrealistically fast. This fix makes the players move normally and brings a better gameplay experience. In addition to this, energy percentages have been addressed to display properly now when making substitutions.

Numerous players and coaches have seen updates to make their likeness in NBA 2K25 appear more like real life. Combining this with multiple stability fixes across different modes gives players a realistic simulation of how basketball plays in real life.

We have listed the full NBA 2K25 patch notes for Update 7.0 below.

oklahoma city’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

General

The following teams have received uniform updates to match real-world changes (available in-game following a roster update after the patch is released):

Atlanta Dream (sponsor patch removal)

Chicago Sky (new sponsor patch)

Connecticut Sun (new sponsor patch)

Dallas Wings (new sponsor patch)

Las Vegas Aces (new sponsor patch)

Los Angeles Sparks (new sponsor patch)

Milwaukee Bucks (commemorative patch honoring Junior Bridgeman)

New York Liberty (new championship collar patch, new sponsor patch, color adjustment)

Phoenix Mystics (new sponsor patch)

Washington Mystics (new sponsor patch)

Seattle Storm (new sponsor patch)

The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Laeticia Amihere (general likeness update) Grace Berger (general likeness update) Monique Billings (general likeness update) Lexie Brown (dynamic hair update) Napheesa Collier (general likeness update) Sydney Colson (general likeness update) Crystal Danger (dynamic hair update) Skylar Diggins (dynamic hair update) Brittney Griner (general likeness update) Rhyne Howard (general likeness update) Kate Martin (general likeness update) Davion Mitchel (dynamic hair update) Neemias Queta (dynamic hair update) Azura Stevens (general likeness update) Kiah Stokes (general likeness update) A’ja Wilson (general likeness update)



Gameplay

Addressed some cases of off-ball players moving unrealistically fast when performing “Get Open” moves or calling for alley-oops.

The correct energy percentage will now be shown for players on the on-the-fly substitution overlay.

City / Pro-AM / Theater / Proving Grounds

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City.

Resolved an issue that could cause spectators to move on to the court when emoting in Ante-Up.

MyNBA / The W