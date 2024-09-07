NBA 2K25 Players Say Turning Off Controversial Feature Makes the Game Better

NBA 2K25 players are divided over a controversial feature that some players insist when turned off actually makes the latest NBA 2K game better. NBA 2K25 has only been out on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few days, but that is plenty of time for players to make up their mind on how they feel about this year's installment, what has improved, and what needs to be improved. To this end, the shot meter is once again a very dividing topic.

With NBA 2K25, developer Visual Concepts once again made changes to the shot meter, something it loves to do. What makes the latest changes odd is that a majority of players had no qualms with the shot meter in last year's game, NBA 2K24. On the contrary, they have a bone to pick with the shot meter in NBA 2K25.

Some of the most popular posts on the NBA 2K Reddit page since the game was released have been posts taking umbrage with the shot meter. To this end, one of the very top posts on the page in the last 24 hours is one calling it "a**" and claiming the three options presented to players are "bad." Another asks "what bloody gremlin designed this new shot meter?".

"We went from a lovely little commet, that showed me where my green window was, and made perfect sense," reads the post. "And now we've got some arrow looking thing, that even with a 99 lay up and an open lane to the hoop, looks the exact same as going up for a half court dunk on the entire of the space jam. Where am I even supposed to be aiming for? The silhouette thing at the top? Half the time it disappears before the animations over so I don't know how close I even was. Nor do I know how big the window was to know how good of a look I took was. Am I mental here?"

(Photo: Reddit)

Adding to these posts, many of the most popular comments suggest turning off the shot meter altogether, which, for some, instantly improves the game. There are comments though that reveal differing opinions. In fact, some players seem to really love the new shot meter. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with those who hate the shot meter and think it is better turned off or do you agree with those who love it?