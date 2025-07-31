NBA 2K26 Promises “Biggest Change to Player Movement Since 2021”

NBA 2K26 launches in a few short weeks, and the developers at 2K Sports have finally started to give fans a better idea of what’s coming. The first Courtside Report puts the spotlight on gameplay, showing off all the new and updated features in 2K26. Several big features are coming down the pike, but 2K’s biggest change is coming to player motion. The developers are promising the new ProPlay Motion Engine is the largest update fans have seen to on-court movement since 2021.

The NBA 2K series has previously used the ProPlay system to take actual NBA footage and put it directly into the game, giving players tons of new animations that up the series’ trademark realism. The new Motion Engine looks to take that to the next level with “dynamic lower-body pose matching.” The developers claim this removes the “skating” animations we’ve seen in past years, making leg and foot movement look much more natural.

NBA 2K26 is also doing some retooling to Rhythm Shooting. This year, your timing and tempo matter, giving Rhythm Shooting even more of a skill gap and letting players better decide which types of shots they want to take. See a defender making a late close-out? Use a quick release to get the ball out faster and avoid a block. Found yourself with time in the corner? Slow that release down to make sure you green the shot.

Speaking of timing, Green or Miss Shot Timing is now universal across every mode in NBA 2K26, ensuring everything is on “an even playing field.” The developers are making shot timing more difficult in modes like Proving Grounds and Pro-Am, while MyTeam is a bit easier because you have to adapt to so many shot animations since you’re controlling more than one player.

The 2K devs are giving players a few new wrinkles on the sticks. This year, you can do things like protect the ball from an attempted steal or keep the ball up in a catch-and-shoot situation with the tap of the button. That improved control isn’t a game-changer, but it fits NBA 2K’s goal of making the most realistic sports sim on the market. NBA 2K26 is also adding revamped Signature Size-Ups, a slow-motion Euro-Step, and wrap passes, so that you don’t accidentally throw a pass into your opponent’s back.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg for gameplay changes coming to NBA 2K26. Be sure to check the full Courtside Report if you want to dig into the nitty-gritty. Soon, we’ll learn more about the presentation and MyPlayer updates coming to NBA 2K26, with new Courtside Reports dropping every week until launch.

NBA 2K26 is set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on September 5th. However, if you preorder the Superstar Edition or Leave No Doubt Edition, you’ll be able to jump in seven days early, starting on August 29th. Be sure to check back next week to see everything 2K reveals in the second major Courtside Report of the year.