NBA 2K26 Fans Are Outraged That Caitlin Clark Isn’t the WNBA Cover Athlete

NBA 2K26 has been properly revealed, but WNBA athlete Caitlin Clark has been snubbed from being the cover athlete of the game’s WNBA edition. Basketball has birthed so many legends over the decades from the likes of Michael Jordan to LeBron James. It’s a massive sport that fuels our culture with not only the game itself, but even the brands it facilitates such as shoes. Sports games have always leaned into this by featuring prominent athletes on their covers, typically after a notable season or years of success. It’s considered a pretty big honor to be featured on the cover of a sports games (or a curse in the case of Madden) and it also means a lot to fans.
With that said, this week marked the proper reveal of NBA 2K26. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is featured on the standard edition cover of NBA 2K26 and Carmelo Anthony is on the game’s “Superstar Edition”. For the GameStop exclusive WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26, 2K selected Chicago Sky player Angel Reese to be the cover star. Reese is also prominently featured alongside SGA and Anthony on the cover of the $150 “Leave No Doubt” edition of NBA 2K26. The announcement comes a day after Reese smacked a clipboard out of a coach’s hand in a fit of rage near the end of the fourth quarter of a tied game, which led to some tension between the player and basketball fans.
NBA 2K26 Fans Are Furious That Angel Reese Is the Cover Star Instead of Caitlin Clark
With that said, Reese is a known rival to Indiana Pacers player Caitlin Clark. The two had heated match-ups when they played against each other in college basketball. Clark has gone on to be one of the most popular players in the league and is credited for drawing attention to the WNBA and increasing ticket sales, but alas, she isn’t featured on the cover of NBA 2K26. This has really upset some fans who believe Clark is more deserving of a spot on the cover.
Clark has been injured since June 24th and has missed a handful of games, but is expected to play again today, July 9th. Some have attributed her injury to why she wasn’t selected, but these kinds of decisions aren’t determined in a matter of a few weeks. You can see some fan reactions below.
NBA 2K26‘s standard edition will launch on current and last-gen hardware on September 5th, while players who pick up the Leave No Doubt edition get it on August 29th.