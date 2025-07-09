NBA 2K26 Reveals Release Date, Preorder Bonuses, and Deluxe Edition Cover Stars

Recently, the team at 2K announced that Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also be the cover star for NBA 2K26. At the time, that was the only thing revealed, as 2K opted to keep most of its information close to its chest. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long to hear much more. Today, the NBA 2K26 has not only revealed the other two cover stars for this year’s version of the long-running game but has also dropped preorder details and the official release date.

Joining SGA on the cover are soon-to-be-Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony and WNBA star Angel Reese. Melo is on the Superstar Edition, while Reese appears on the WNBA Edition. All three stars join forces on the Leave No Doubt Edition.

Melo’s inclusion isn’t a huge surprise. Last year, 2K put Vince Carter on the cover when he was elected to the Hall of Fame, and Melo is the highest-profile player in this year’s HOF class (apologies to Dwight Howard). Melo said, “Being honored on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal.”

Reese added, “Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone; it’s a statement.” For his part, SGA called being on the 2K26 cover “a dream come true moment, especially following an NBA championship.”

NBA 2K26 is set to launch on September 5th on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. That includes a Switch 2 release, which appears to feature parity with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. If you purchase the most expensive version, you’ll get a week’s early access, starting on August 29th. Here is everything you’ll get for preordering the various editions.

NBA 2K26 Standard Edition Preorder

Price : $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. $59.99 for Nintendo Switch

: $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. $59.99 for Nintendo Switch The base version of NBA 2K26

10,000 VC

2x MyTeam Promo Packs (PlayStation only)

MyPlayer Gamerplate (PlayStation only)

NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition Preorder

Price : $69.99 (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

: $69.99 (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only) GameStop exclusive featuring a special cover variant of the Standard Edition

NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition Preorder

Price : $99.99

: $99.99 Standard Edition NBA 2K26

100,000 VC

25×6 MyCareer Skill Boosts

25×3 MyCareer Gatorade Boosts,

Cover Star Jersey

Two-Hour 2XP MyCareer Coin

Full NBA Series 1 Team Selection MyTeam

Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (3 guaranteed free agent cards)

5x Series 1 Packs

Two-Hour 2XP MyTeam Coin

NBA 2K26 Leave No Doubt Edition Preorder