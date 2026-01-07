NBA 2K26 Season 4 Brings Back Fan-Favorite 2K16 Feature

NBA 2K26 launched last fall, and the developers at Visual Concepts have spent the last few months working out the kinks through various updates. As we kick off the new year, 2K26 is moving into Season 4, which means tons of new gear and player cards to unlock, depending on your game mode of choice. However, the standout feature from the upcoming NBA 2K26 season might be the return of a fan-favorite park in MyCareer. For the first time since NBA 2K16, players can jump back into the Rivet City Championship Park for a massive splash of nostalgia and a nice REP boost to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rivet City re-opens its doors on January 9th, 2026, 2K26 players will enjoy a +25% REP Boost, making it easier to rank up quickly. That said, the real draw is stepping onto the iconic court from NBA 2K16. Even if you aren’t a 2K old head, you’ll quickly fall in love with the beloved court. Of course, that’s far from the only new addition coming with NBA 2K26 Season 4. In MyCareer specifically, players can grab tons of new gear from the season pass, including the Milwaukee Bucks mascot costume, a new Dreads hairstyle, and, as usual, a new +1 Cap Breaker at the end of the pass.

What’s Coming In NBA 2K26 Season 4 MyTeam?

On top of that, the developers are adding several new builds to MyPlayer. This season, 2K is paying respect to several previous Rookie of the Year winners, dropping new builds for Steve Francis, Brandon Roy, Ben Simmons, Paolo Banchero, and Victor Wembanyama. Toss in a few cheesier builds from the community, and you have ten solid archetypes to build around if you’re looking to start a new character in Season 4.

Over in MyTeam, players will instantly add an Evo version of Amethyst Tyrese Maxey, which you can bump up to a Diamond. Later in the season pass, you’ll pick up Diamond Thabo Sefolosha, Pink Diamond DeAndre Jordan, Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal, and Dark Matter 99 OVR Angel Reese. If you’re able to finish out the season pass, you’ll grab 99 OVR Russell Westbrook as the Level 40 reward. While smaller guards aren’t the meta in NBA 2K26, Westbrook should have a spot in your lineup until 2K starts adding Out of Position cards.

If you’ve been playing NBA 2K26 this year, you know the normal season pass is only part of the equation. If you want to drop some real-world money to purchase the Pro Pass, you’ll also unlock tons more rewards. That includes an instant unlock of Galaxy Opal Aaron Gordon in MyTeam and an animated zip-up hoodie in MyCareer. You’ll also unlock a host of other rewards as you work your way through the path, though keep in mind that you do need to spend real money to buy it, so it might not be worth your cash. Finally, players who jump into The W Online can grab a few more unlockables, most notably 5,000 VC, which you can use to buy upgrades in the other modes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!