NBA 2K26 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed

NBA 2K26 launches in a few weeks, and developer 2K has been slowly dropping new updates to build anticipation. This week, the team has finally pulled back the curtain on the top 100 players in the NBA, giving players their first look at how everyone stacks up heading into the year. As you’d expect, two former MVPs are at the top of the heap, but there are a few surprising ratings for up-and-coming players and veterans alike. Let’s dive into the list and see where your favorite player stacks up this year in NBA 2K26.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As mentioned, there are a few surprises on this list. For example, one of the biggest droppers this year is Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who fell from the Top 25 in NBA 2K25 to 92nd on this year’s list. Of course, he missed a huge chunk of the season with injury, but his fellow injured 76er superstar Joel Embiid only dropped from 5th to 17th despite also missing most of last season.
There are several candidates for the biggest riser, though Detroit Pistons All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham probably is the overall winner. He went from 41st in 2K25 to 16th this year after putting together the kind of campaign most would expect from a former number-one pick. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is also a candidate, going from 42nd to 21st. Technically, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a shout as he’s rated the 79th best player in the NBA before ever stepping on the court.
And of course, the top of the list includes a bevy of former MVPs. Cover star and 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the top spot at 98 OVR. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three at 97 OVR, with Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) just behind him at 95 OVR.
Here is the full Top 100 list:
|Ranking
|Name
|Team
|OVR/
|100
|Bobby Portis Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|81
|99
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Portland Trail Blazers
|81
|98
|Aaron Nesmith
|Indiana Pacers
|81
|97
|Alexandre Sarr
|Washington Wizards
|81
|96
|Jalen Johnson
|Atlanta Hawks
|81
|95
|Andrew Nembhard
|Indiana Pacers
|81
|94
|Immanuel Quickly
|Toronto Raptors
|81
|93
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Atlanta Hawks
|81
|92
|Paul George
|Philadelphia 76ers
|81
|91
|Jalen Hart
|New York Knicks
|81
|90
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|81
|89
|Anfernee Simons
|Boston Celtics
|81
|88
|C.J. McCollum
|Washington Wizards
|81
|87
|Dejounte Murray
|New Orleans Pelicans
|81
|86
|Jrue Holiday
|Portland Trail Blazers
|81
|85
|Herb Jones
|New Orleans Pelicans
|81
|84
|Lu Dort
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|81
|83
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
|82
|82
|Toumani Camara
|Portland Trail Blazers
|82
|81
|Jaden McDaniels
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|82
|80
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|82
|79
|Cooper Flagg
|Dallas Mavericks
|82
|78
|Trey Murphy III
|New Orleans Pelicans
|82
|77
|Jalen Suggs
|Orlando Magic
|82
|76
|Jalen Duren
|Detroit Pistons
|82
|75
|Nikola Vucevic
|Chicago Bulls
|82
|74
|Naz Reid
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|82
|73
|Deni Avdija
|Portland Trail Blazers
|82
|72
|Brandon Miller
|Charlotte Hornets
|82
|71
|Aaron Gordon
|Denver Nuggets
|82
|70
|John Collins
|Los Angeles Clippers
|82
|69
|Josh Giddey
|Chicago Bulls
|82
|68
|R.J. Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
|82
|67
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Brooklyn Nets
|82
|66
|Stephon Castle
|San Antonio Spurs
|82
|65
|Coby White
|Chicago Bulls
|83
|64
|Dyson Daniels
|Atlanta Hawks
|83
|63
|Cam Johnson
|Denver Nuggets
|83
|62
|Myles Turner
|Milwaukee Bucks
|83
|61
|Jalen Green
|Phoenix Suns
|83
|60
|Desmond Bane
|Orlando Magic
|83
|59
|Jarrett Allen
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|84
|58
|Norm Powell
|Miami Heat
|84
|57
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|84
|56
|Miles Bridges
|New York Knicks
|84
|55
|Brandon Ingram
|Toronto Raptors
|84
|54
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|84
|53
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Atlanta Hawks
|84
|52
|OG Aunuoby
|New York Knicks
|85
|51
|Scottie Barnes
|Toronto Raptors
|85
|50
|DeMar DeRozan
|Sacramento Kings
|85
|49
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|85
|48
|De’Aaron Fox
|San Antonio Spurs
|85
|47
|Zach LaVine
|Sacramento Kings
|85
|46
|Julius Randle
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|86
|45
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|86
|44
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|86
|43
|Tyrese Maxey
|Philadelphia 76ers
|86
|42
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|86
|41
|Amen Thompson
|Houston Rockets
|87
|40
|Jimmy Butler
|Golden State Warriors
|87
|39
|Derrick White
|Boston Celtics
|87
|38
|Ivica Zubac
|Los Angeles Clippers
|87
|37
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|87
|36
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|87
|35
|LaMelo Ball
|Charlotte Hornets
|87
|34
|Alperen Sengun
|Houston Rockets
|87
|33
|Domantas Sabonis
|Sacramento Kings
|87
|32
|Damian Lillard
|Portland Trail Blazers
|88
|31
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|88
|30
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|88
|29
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|89
|28
|James Harden
|Los Angeles Clippers
|89
|27
|Pascal Siakim
|Indiana Pacers
|89
|26
|Evan Mobley
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|89
|25
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|89
|24
|Kyrie Irving
|Dallas Mavericks
|90
|23
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|90
|22
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|90
|21
|Jalen Williams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|90
|20
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|91
|19
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|91
|18
|Karl Anthony-Towns
|New York Knicks
|92
|17
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|92
|16
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|92
|15
|Kawhi Leonard
|Los Angeles Clippers
|92
|14
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Indiana Pacers
|93
|13
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|93
|12
|Anthony Davis
|Dallas Mavericks
|93
|11
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|93
|10
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|93
|9
|Victor Wembanyama
|San Antonio Spurs
|94
|8
|Jayson Tatum
|Boston Celtics
|94
|7
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|94
|6
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|94
|5
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|95
|4
|Luka Doncic
|Los Angeles Lakers
|95
|3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|97
|2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|98
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|Denver Nuggets
|98