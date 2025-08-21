Gaming

NBA 2K26 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed

NBA 2K26 reveals the best of the best.

NBA 2K26 launches in a few weeks, and developer 2K has been slowly dropping new updates to build anticipation. This week, the team has finally pulled back the curtain on the top 100 players in the NBA, giving players their first look at how everyone stacks up heading into the year. As you’d expect, two former MVPs are at the top of the heap, but there are a few surprising ratings for up-and-coming players and veterans alike. Let’s dive into the list and see where your favorite player stacks up this year in NBA 2K26.

As mentioned, there are a few surprises on this list. For example, one of the biggest droppers this year is Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who fell from the Top 25 in NBA 2K25 to 92nd on this year’s list. Of course, he missed a huge chunk of the season with injury, but his fellow injured 76er superstar Joel Embiid only dropped from 5th to 17th despite also missing most of last season.

There are several candidates for the biggest riser, though Detroit Pistons All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham probably is the overall winner. He went from 41st in 2K25 to 16th this year after putting together the kind of campaign most would expect from a former number-one pick. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is also a candidate, going from 42nd to 21st. Technically, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a shout as he’s rated the 79th best player in the NBA before ever stepping on the court.

And of course, the top of the list includes a bevy of former MVPs. Cover star and 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the top spot at 98 OVR. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three at 97 OVR, with Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) just behind him at 95 OVR.

Here is the full Top 100 list:

RankingName TeamOVR/
100Bobby Portis Jr.Milwaukee Bucks81
99Shaedon SharpePortland Trail Blazers81
98Aaron NesmithIndiana Pacers81
97Alexandre SarrWashington Wizards81
96Jalen JohnsonAtlanta Hawks81
95Andrew NembhardIndiana Pacers81
94Immanuel QuicklyToronto Raptors81
93Onyeka OkongwuAtlanta Hawks81
92Paul GeorgePhiladelphia 76ers81
91Jalen HartNew York Knicks81
90Draymond GreenGolden State Warriors81
89Anfernee SimonsBoston Celtics81
88C.J. McCollumWashington Wizards81
87Dejounte MurrayNew Orleans Pelicans81
86Jrue HolidayPortland Trail Blazers81
85Herb JonesNew Orleans Pelicans81
84Lu DortOklahoma City Thunder81
83Walker KesslerUtah Jazz82
82Toumani CamaraPortland Trail Blazers82
81Jaden McDanielsMinnesota Timberwolves82
80Isaiah HartensteinOklahoma City Thunder82
79Cooper FlaggDallas Mavericks82
78Trey Murphy IIINew Orleans Pelicans82
77Jalen SuggsOrlando Magic82
76Jalen DurenDetroit Pistons82
75Nikola VucevicChicago Bulls82
74Naz ReidMinnesota Timberwolves82
73Deni AvdijaPortland Trail Blazers82
72Brandon MillerCharlotte Hornets82
71Aaron GordonDenver Nuggets82
70John CollinsLos Angeles Clippers82
69Josh GiddeyChicago Bulls82
68R.J. BarrettToronto Raptors82
67Michael Porter Jr.Brooklyn Nets82
66Stephon CastleSan Antonio Spurs82
65Coby WhiteChicago Bulls83
64Dyson DanielsAtlanta Hawks83
63Cam JohnsonDenver Nuggets83
62Myles TurnerMilwaukee Bucks83
61Jalen GreenPhoenix Suns83
60Desmond BaneOrlando Magic83
59Jarrett AllenCleveland Cavaliers84
58Norm PowellMiami Heat84
57Rudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves84
56Miles BridgesNew York Knicks84
55Brandon IngramToronto Raptors84
54Lauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz84
53Kristaps PorzingisAtlanta Hawks84
52OG AunuobyNew York Knicks85
51Scottie BarnesToronto Raptors85
50DeMar DeRozanSacramento Kings85
49Austin ReavesLos Angeles Lakers85
48De’Aaron FoxSan Antonio Spurs85
47Zach LaVineSacramento Kings85
46Julius RandleMinnesota Timberwolves86
45Franz WagnerOrlando Magic86
44Jamal MurrayDenver Nuggets86
43Tyrese MaxeyPhiladelphia 76ers86
42Tyler HerroMiami Heat86
41Amen ThompsonHouston Rockets87
40Jimmy ButlerGolden State Warriors87
39Derrick WhiteBoston Celtics87
38Ivica ZubacLos Angeles Clippers87
37Zion WilliamsonNew Orleans Pelicans87
36Darius GarlandCleveland Cavaliers87
35LaMelo BallCharlotte Hornets87
34Alperen SengunHouston Rockets87
33Domantas SabonisSacramento Kings87
32Damian LillardPortland Trail Blazers88
31Chet HolmgrenOklahoma City Thunder88
30Bam AdebayoMiami Heat88
29Jaren Jackson Jr.Memphis Grizzlies89
28James HardenLos Angeles Clippers89
27Pascal SiakimIndiana Pacers89
26Evan MobleyCleveland Cavaliers89
25Paolo BancheroOrlando Magic89
24Kyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks90
23Trae YoungAtlanta Hawks90
22Jaylen BrownBoston Celtics90
21Jalen WilliamsOklahoma City Thunder90
20Devin BookerPhoenix Suns91
19Ja MorantMemphis Grizzlies91
18Karl Anthony-TownsNew York Knicks92
17Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers92
16Cade CunninghamDetroit Pistons92
15Kawhi LeonardLos Angeles Clippers92
14Tyrese HaliburtonIndiana Pacers93
13Jalen BrunsonNew York Knicks93
12Anthony DavisDallas Mavericks93
11Donovan MitchellCleveland Cavaliers93
10Kevin DurantHouston Rockets93
9Victor WembanyamaSan Antonio Spurs94
8Jayson TatumBoston Celtics94
7LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers94
6Stephen CurryGolden State Warriors94
5Anthony EdwardsMinnesota Timberwolves95
4Luka DoncicLos Angeles Lakers95
3Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks97
2Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder98
1Nikola JokicDenver Nuggets98
