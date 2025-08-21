NBA 2K26 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed

NBA 2K26 launches in a few weeks, and developer 2K has been slowly dropping new updates to build anticipation. This week, the team has finally pulled back the curtain on the top 100 players in the NBA, giving players their first look at how everyone stacks up heading into the year. As you’d expect, two former MVPs are at the top of the heap, but there are a few surprising ratings for up-and-coming players and veterans alike. Let’s dive into the list and see where your favorite player stacks up this year in NBA 2K26.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned, there are a few surprises on this list. For example, one of the biggest droppers this year is Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who fell from the Top 25 in NBA 2K25 to 92nd on this year’s list. Of course, he missed a huge chunk of the season with injury, but his fellow injured 76er superstar Joel Embiid only dropped from 5th to 17th despite also missing most of last season.

There are several candidates for the biggest riser, though Detroit Pistons All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham probably is the overall winner. He went from 41st in 2K25 to 16th this year after putting together the kind of campaign most would expect from a former number-one pick. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is also a candidate, going from 42nd to 21st. Technically, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a shout as he’s rated the 79th best player in the NBA before ever stepping on the court.

And of course, the top of the list includes a bevy of former MVPs. Cover star and 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the top spot at 98 OVR. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three at 97 OVR, with Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) just behind him at 95 OVR.

Here is the full Top 100 list: