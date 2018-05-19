NBA Playgrounds 2 Delayed Indefinitely

Less than a week ahead of its launch, NBA Playgrounds 2 has been delayed indefinitely.

As you may remember, exactly seven days ago we reported that NBA Playgrounds 2 would release for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. But now that release date is no longer, and it hasn’t been replaced with a new one.

News of the last-minute delay comes way of the official NBA Playgrounds 2 Facebook page, and was accompanied by the following statement:

“We’ve got some news to share, but we want to start by saying ‘good things come to those who wait.’ There are exciting things brewing with the NBA Playgrounds franchise that we think will take arcade basketball to new levels. We can’t tell you everything now, but we can tell you that this means our launch date of May 22nd will be moved out. Please be patient with us, we promise that NBA Playgrounds 2 will be better than ever. We’ll have more details to share soon.”

It is unclear if the delay is a result of needing more development time or something going wrong at the last minute. The above statement seems to indicate that neither is the case, name-dropping “exciting things” being brewed up that will take the series “to new levels.” It certainly doesn’t read like your usual delay post, which makes it seem like the delay isn’t out of necessity, but to be additive.

No matter the case, Saber Interactive notes that it will have more details to share “soon,” which is unfortunately just as vague as the statement.

For those that don’t know: NBA Playgrounds 2 is the sequel to NBA Playgrounds, which debuted last May, pitching itself as an arcade-style basketball inspired by the likes of NBA Jam and NBA Street.

NBA Playgrounds 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will presumably ship sometime later this year. Here’s more on the game:

NBA arcade action is back with NBA Playgrounds 2 and it’s better than ever! This sequel to the original smash hit takes street balling to the next level with a host of new additions and improvements, including a new Season Mode and a new Playgrounds Championship ranked mode. This robust follow-up to last year’s high-flying arcade action also features a massive roster of over 200 current and retired NBA players with new player models and animations. There’s even improved online matchmaking with dedicated servers, four-player online matches, three-point contests, new playgrounds, custom matches, and more! Pick your team, get ready to jam, and up your game!