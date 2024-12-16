Need for Speed Games Ridiculously Cheap Right Now (Less Than $2)

Need for Speed games are as cheap as $1.99 right now thanks to a plethora of new deals. Included in the new deals is a deal for the latest Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound. For many of the Need for Speed games featured, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, digitally or physically. This includes the aforementioned Need for Speed Unbound.

Need for Speed Unbound highlights the deals with its $6.99 price point on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. This is the cheapest the game has ever been digitally on any console platform. This deal ends on January 3 though. Meanwhile, on Steam it is even cheaper. On Steam, Need for Speed Unbound is on sale for just $4.89 until December 18.

About Need for Speed Unbound: “Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned custom rides, and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

Other Need for Speed Deals:

Need for Speed — $1.99 — Microsoft Store — Xbox One

Need for Speed — $2.99 — Steam — PC

Need for Speed Heat — $2.99 — Microsoft Store — Xbox One

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered — $5.99 — Microsoft Store — Xbox One

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered — $4.49 — Steam — PC

Need for Speed Payback — $1.99 — Microsoft Store — Xbox One

Need for Speed Rivals — $2.99 — Microsoft Store — Xbox One

Need for Speed Rivals — $2.99 — Steam — PC

Unfortunately, as you can see there are currently no deals — at least worthwhile ones — on PlayStation or Nintendo platforms. That said, this could change with Christmas and the holiday season imminent. Until then, the deals are limited to the Microsoft Store and Steam. And these deals themselves are naturally only available for a limited time, with the Steam deals, in particular, set to expire soon.

