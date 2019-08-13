New Need for Speed Gameplay and Story Details Possibly Leaked

A new Need for Speed is set to be revealed tomorrow, and released later this year. But before that happens, it looks like the title’s name and some of its gameplay and story details have leaked ahead of time. Apparently if you use a thumbnail grabber on the upcoming trailer, it spits out three images, featuring what looks like two cinematic shots and one title splash screen. And if the splash screen title is correct, then the next game will be called Need for Speed Heat.

Interestingly, accompanying the apparent leak is a new video from YouTuber LP-RIPPER24, who claims to have been provided some details on the upcoming game, which he shared via a new video. Below, you can check out the video, as well as a rundown of its key points (provided by Reset Era):

Open-world

Darker, more serious story

Ghost Games will use this game as a base for ALL Need for Speed games going forward

Game is a fusion of NFS 2015 + NFS Rivals

Not always online, can be paused

Brake to drift is returning but has been fixed and modified to make it responsive

Levelling up unlocks parts like NFS 2015

Speed Cards are completely removed

Off-road is gone

Graphics look better than Payback and is on par with 2015. You’ve got water on the road, reflections, that kind of thing

No Day/Night cycle. Time of day is dictated by which races you get into

Rain is confirmed

Classic NFS-style cop chases are back and are in free roam.

They have heat levels, helicopters are returning to free-roam chases and there’s no speedbreakers.

Damage bars and petrol stations are returning from Rivals

Pro Street Legal Races will be around

Speed list assignments are returning from Rivals for a more non-linear experience

The appearance of nitrous is a mix between the effect in NFS Rivals and the effect in NFS 2015

Heat has an 80s flair to it

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. And thankfully, we should get proper official information on the title tomorrow, though it remains to be seen how much of the game EA will show and how much details it will divulge.

