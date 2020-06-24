Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster Reportedly in the Works and Releasing Soon

✖

A Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster is reportedly in the works and releasing soon, according to a reputable new report. Unfortunately, the report doesn't divulge many salient details about the remaster, but suggests it will be out within a year, and that it's in development for consoles and PC. And somewhat surprisingly, "consoles" includes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, though it's not divulged whether it also includes PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The report comes way of Venture Beat, and more specifically, Jeff Grubb, one of the industry's most reliable and prolific industry insiders. Again, Grubb doesn't divulge any further details about the game other than lumping it into seven EA titles coming to the Nintendo Switch within the next year.

If this is the case, then that would essentially mean EA will be revealing the game soon, as you would expect it to announce the remaster a few months ahead of its release.

Further, while the report makes no mention of the amount of work being done to the 10-year-old game, it's safe to assume it will be a similar job to what was done with Burnout Paradise Remastered. In other words, if you're expecting a remake or a graphical overhaul, you're likely going to be disappointed.

As for the game itself, it's widely considered one of the best Need for Speed games to date. And of course, this means it's also one of the most popular. Developed by Criterion Games and published by EA, it debuted back in 2010.

To date, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is one of the highest-rated Need for Speed games, and comes from an era of Need for Speed many series' fans are desperate to see make a return. As you may know, the series has struggled a bit recently.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented in any manner on this latest report, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever comment is provided.

