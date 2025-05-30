New Need for Speed Game Update Is Good News for Fans

A new Need for Speed update is good news for fans of the EA racing series. It has been three years since the last Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound. Historical context suggests the next Need for Speed game should be out soon, yet a new Need for Speed game hasn’t even been announced yet, let alone dated. That said, between Need for Speed Unbound and Need for Speed Heat was three years. Before this, there were two years between Need for Speed Heat and Need for Speed Payback. And every installment was releasing either one year or two years after its predecessor, with the only exception being between the first game in 1994 and its sequel in 1997.

There is still no official word from EA about a new Need for Speed game, however, a new report claims that a new Need for Speed game is indeed in development. That said, this is all it has to share. The report comes specifically from Extas1s, a source that has proven reliable in the past with undeniable leaks, but who has also been off the mark in the past as well.

Need for Speed games are typically made pretty quickly, as evident by the quick turn arounds in the past. To this end, if a new Need for Speed game is in development then it is presumably not very far away from releasing, and could even be out in 2026. This is just speculation though. The report makes no mention of anything other than that it is in development.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor the expected developer, Criterion, have commented on this rumor. Neither are known to comment on rumors and speculation so we do not expect this to change. If it does change though we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

