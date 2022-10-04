New Need for Speed Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Need for Speed reveal is on the horizon with Electronic Arts announcing this week that the next game in the series will be shown off on October 6th, but ahead of that reveal, it seems we already know what the next game will be titled. References to something called "Need for Speed: Unbound" appeared on the publisher's site around the time the reveal event was teased, though that's about all we know about the game ahead of whatever's going to be shared later in the week.

Starting with the reveal announcement itself, EA brought the Need for Speed social accounts to life for the first time in nearly a year to hype up the reveal. A brief teaser trailer offered only the Need for Speed logo and the date and time of October 6th at 8 a.m. PT for those looking forward to seeing the next game.

But during all of this, EA seems to have leaked its own game. The artwork below was captured by eagle-eyed users who spotted what appears to be the name of the next game when it was listed on EA's landing page for different racing titles it offers. The artwork and the page for this game were taken off the site soon afterwards, but not before people saw it and shared it elsewhere.

That's a good enough indication on its own, but if you head to the countdown page for the new Need for Speed game, you'll see references to this title as well. "NFSU" is used there in things like the URL that populates when you visit the page from the YouTube premiere's link, and a quick look at the lines of code that make up this specific page show several instances of the word "Unbound."

the new Need for Speed game is titled Unbound (art leaked from EA's own website) pic.twitter.com/ndjbJ3eS1L — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 4, 2022

Leaks and teases aside, it won't be long now until we get to see the new Need for Speed game. A report prior to this (which also called this game Need for Speed: Unbound) said that the game would be out on December 2nd, so perhaps we'll get a release date later this week as well.