Need For Speed Payback Adds Online Free Roam For 2018

A new year, a new opportunity for developers to make their beloved games even better. Electronic Arts and Ghosts Games are aiming to do just that with their Need for Speed Payback title by finally implementing a feature that many players have been asking for since launch: Online Free Roam.

Online Free Roam coming 2018, Happy New Year from everyone at Need for Speed! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/Ht8cRsvQQA — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) January 1, 2018

The team also confirmed in a response to one fan that the additional content will be free, though there is no set release date yet at this time because it’s still being worked on. We’re not the only ones excited about this addition either:

The Need for Speed franchise is a long-standing franchise which, as you can see, has a very loyal fan base. Since their humble beginnings back in 1994, to where the series is at now – it’s been a crazy road (heh, get it?) for the Need for Speed fandom and it looks like it’s only going to get better for 2018!

Need for Speed Payback is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Though there is no release date at this time for the welcome addition, the team assures fans that it is avidly being worked on and we will know more soon.