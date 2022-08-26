Need for Speed 2022 Gameplay and Details Supposedly Leak

The first tiny glimpse of gameplay and some new details on the next Need for Speed game have leaked online. It's been known for a while now that EA is planning to release a new Need for Speed game in 2022. The racing series was expected to have a new entry in 2021, but it was delayed a year so developer Criterion could assist DICE with the development of Battlefield 2042. Unfortunately, the shooter was a miss with critics and has spent the last 10 months trying to rebuild itself into something fans will appreciate, with varying degrees of success. Nevertheless, Criterion is back to work on the new Need for Speed game and new details are trickling out.

Courtesy of Reddit user TopRamanNoodl3s, we now have a new look at the next Need for Speed game, which is rumored to be titled Need for Speed: Unbound. The footage shows a blue car launching itself through the air while animated flairs such as wings, a skull, and blue flames appear around the vehicle. The car crashes into a wall, causing a distorted image for a brief moment. All of this tracks with previous reports that the game would have "anime" elements and be a little more colorful than previous titles. The leaker went on to note that the game is reportedly targeting a new generation of Need for Speed fans, even going as far to simplify the upgrade systems for a younger audience. EA still expects veterans to be interested in the game, though.

With about 4 months left in 2022, EA has yet to properly unveil the new Need for Speed game. Some fans expected a reveal at Gamescom 2022, but EA was a no show. As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of the game. One would expect that EA would be positioning Need for Speed as its big holiday game release, but the lack of marketing suggests otherwise. Only time will tell what EA has in store for racing fans, but hopefully we won't have to wait long.

What do you want to see from the new Need for Speed? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.