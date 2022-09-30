Need for Speed 2022 Reveal and Release Date Leaked by Insider

The reveal and release date for the new Need for Speed game, reportedly titled Need for Speed: Unbound, has been leaked. Need for Speed is one of the most well-known racing franchises in gaming. Although sim racers like Forza and Gran Turismo have largely taken the throne from the EA-published series, Need for Speed still holds a soft spot in the hearts of many racing fans. It captures a more underground, criminal feel that isn't present in other franchises. Although the quality of Need for Speed games has fallen off in recent years, EA keeps making new ones and they are finding an audience. EA has already confirmed that it has a new Need for Speed on the way and it was even intended to release in 2021. The game was delayed so Criterion could help out on Battlefield 2042.

According to Tom Henderson, Need for Speed: Unbound is ready to be revealed. No date has been mentioned, but it was noted it could be within the next few days or weeks. It was also noted that the game will release exclusively for current-gen hardware on December 2nd, 2022, meaning EA is planning a pretty brief marketing cycle for the new racing game. It's unclear if this is any indication of the quality of the game or if EA is just trying to create a short and sweet build up to the game. As of right now, we know very little about the game, but some leaked info and glimpses indicate it will be heavily stylized and feature races with bombastic set pieces.

If EA is planning to reveal it soon, it seems like it will be on its own accord as opposed to a big showcase like a PlayStation State of Play or Xbox event. There are currently no major events on the horizon, so EA may just drop a trailer on YouTube out of the blue sometime in October. Of course, these are just rumors, so take this info with a grain of salt for now.

