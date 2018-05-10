Neo-Geo Mini Officially Announced

Earlier this month we reported on SNK’s forthcoming Neo-Geo system which at the time appeared to be a miniature arcade cabinet featuring 40 titles from the classic game library. Today we can confirm that it’s officially arriving sometime this year!

SNK posted an official Facebook post announcing the Neo-Geo Mini which resembles one of its arcade cabinets but shrunken down and packed with games. Set to arrive sometime this year, the system has the following specs:

Product name: NEOGEO mini

Number of titles: 40 titles

Display size: 3.5 inches

Size and weight: W135mm x D108mm x H162mm /600g

Accessory: Power supply cable (AC adaptor will not be included)

Connection terminals: HDMI terminal (Input for TV monitor), headphone terminal, 2 external controller terminals

“NEOGEO mini will be available in two different designs, one for the Asian market and the other one for overseas markets (for North America, South America, Europe and other regions). With its design in black, white, and red, the Japanese version of the NEOGEO mini will faithfully reproduce the original NEOGEO arcade cabinet that was introduced in Japan in 1990. The overseas version will be a simple and modern design in black, white and blue,” the company noted.

“We hope you look forward to enjoying the NEOGEO mini along with its legendary and popular NEOGEO titles.”

The company didn’t confirm a release date just yet, nor did it reveal just how much it’ll sell for. Considering its build and compatibility however, $200 may seem like a safe bet — though it could be lower.

A game list wasn’t included but based on the images appearing on the units, it looks like we’ll be getting a Metal Slug game as well as King of Fighters 97, Samurai Shodown and Real Bout: Fatal Fury Special. We’ll likely find out what the other 30+ games are down the road.

As far as when we’ll find out that information, SNK will be attending E3 2018 alongside NIS America. So there’s a good chance that it’ll reveal more there.

This looks to be a fun little treat for arcade gamers; and the fact you can hook it up to a television is a cool feature as well. We’ll let you know once we have more information!