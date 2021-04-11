NEO: The World Ends with You Release Date Announced

✖

Square Enix has announced that NEO: The World Ends with You, the upcoming continuation of The World Ends with You franchise, will release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. Additionally, the company confirmed that a PC version of the title will release via the Epic Games Store this summer, though no date was announced for it. The game, which was first announced last November, follows protagonist Rindo as he gets involved with the Reapers' Game, which is described as "a life-or-death battle of survival."

You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming video game below:

Enter the Reapers' Game on July 27 ☠️ Meet the cast and get hype - you can pre-order NEO: The World Ends with You now: https://t.co/jSQJF9A8YV #NTWEWY pic.twitter.com/lMJE0vE8Bj — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) April 9, 2021

"NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the 'Reapers’ Game,' a life-or-death battle for survival," Square Enix says of the new video game. "Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part."

As noted above, NEO: The World Ends with You is set to release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. Square Enix also confirmed that it will be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store this summer, though no definitive date for the PC version was announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix right here.

What do you think about what we have seen so far of NEO: The World Ends with You? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!