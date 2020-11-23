New The World Ends With You Game Announced

Square Enix today announced NEO: The World Ends with You, a brand-new The World Ends with You video game. Alongside a trailer for the new video game, it was revealed that the title will release for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide in Summer 2021. The original The World Ends with You first released for the Nintendo DS in 2007, and while there have been enhanced ports of the title since then, NEO: The World Ends with You is the first true sequel.

The new game reveal follows a countdown timer expiring, which most folks had assumed was related to the upcoming anime adaptation of the original video game. And while yes, there has also been news of the anime adaptation, the countdown was specifically about the new video game sequel.

"NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the 'Reapers’ Game,' a life-or-death battle for survival," Square Enix says of the new video game. "Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part."

As noted above, NEO: The World Ends with You is set to release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. No further platforms were announced, but one would assume that the title will at least be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5 if nothing else. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix right here.

