New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."

A trailer for the game can be found at the top of this page, and the game's announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Those interested in checking out Nerf: Legends might want to consider pre-ordering the game through GameStop or Best Buy. The game will cost $49.99, but both retailers will apparently have an offer for $10 off. Best Buy is currently offering this in the form of a $10 gift card, and readers can find out more right here. Pre-orders for Nerf: Legends don't seem to be available through GameStop's website yet, so it's unclear how the promotion will be applied.

Over the years, the Nerf license has been used to produce a number of video games across various platforms. The most notable of these is probably Nerf N-Strike, which released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2008. The game was actually accompanied by the Nerf Switch Shot EX-3, which worked as both a working Nerf blaster, as well as a peripheral compatible with the Wii game and other light-gun games. Alas, it doesn't sound like Nerf: Legends will offer a similarly compatible Nerf toy, but hopefully the game will still prove just as enjoyable!

Nerf: Legends will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

