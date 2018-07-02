NES Classic Edition in Stock at GameStop

Once again, GameStop is proving to be the best place to get your hands on Nintendo’s nostalgic mini consoles. At the moment the coveted NES Classic Edition is available to order online for the $59.99 list price (you might even be able to order online and pick up in your local store today). If you miss out on that, GameStop also has the console available to pre-order with a ship date slated for July 13th. The SNES Classic is in stock as well if you haven’t picked up one of those yet.

You can also keep tabs online at ThinkGeek, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy for restocks in the coming days.

As you probably know, Nintendo botched the rollout of the NES Classic when it was first released in 2016. Supply was vastly outstripped by demand, and many of the units that were made available went straight into the hands of resellers that sold the console at a premium. Then, Nintendo topped off the debacle by abruptly discontinuing production in April of 2017. Now it’s back, and it’s clear that Nintendo made a few more this time around.

If you need a refresher on the features for the NES Classic, here are the basics:

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and preloaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

On a related note, GameStop kicked off another big Game Days sale today, and it features substantial savings on games, hardware, accessories, and collectibles.

You can shop the entire sale right here between today, July 2nd, and July 15th. Some of the highlights of the sale include up to 50% off games for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 4, a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of a 1TB Xbox One, and $10 off select DualShock 4 controllers. You can also save $10 on a PlayStation Plus 1 year membership.

