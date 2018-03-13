NES Emulator Brings Your 8-Bit Games To Vivid Life In Virtual Reality

Retro gamers have been looking for new ways to enjoy the classic games they love – but without changing the nature of said games. Well, the creators of a new emulator may have just come up with that method – and it’s pretty fascinating, especially if you grew up in the Nintendo Entertainment System era.

UploadVR recently reported that an update to the 3DNES emulator by the team at Geod Studio has become available, allowing it to work with virtual reality headsets. As a result, you can play a number of NES classics in beautiful 3D fashion, while still keeping their 2D sprites intact. This makes games like Contra and 3D Worldrunner, among a number of others, spring to life like never before.

The emulator now works with either an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive head-mounted display, and, as you can see by the video above, they bring your classic games to startling life. We’re actually excited to play Contra all over again with this impressive set-up.

There are a number of improvements with the patch, as you can see noted in the video. These include better sound quality, a video retina mode with detailed and realistic rendering, and a number of others.

“With 3DNES VR, Geod has made a number of improvements to how the games render,” author Venturebeat notes. “It also gives players a number of controls over the 2D-to-3D process to enable each player to get the visual effects that they want.” Yep, so you can totally play however you see fit.

The video also features a few popular favorites shining in a whole new light. But what’s more, the 3DNES VR program also allows play on typical displays, and supports save states, zipped ROMs and ultra high resolutions.

You can learn more about the 3DNES VR emulator here, where it sells for $10. You can also try out a demo for free, in case you want to give it a test drive.

