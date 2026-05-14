1980s NES Series Returns With New Game This August

A series that got its start in 1988, via the NES and the NES only, is getting a new game this August via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. When in August depends on where you live. In Japan, the game will release on August 27. The rest of the world will get the game the following day, on August 28. As for a Nintendo Switch 2 release, there is no word of this platform, nor a release on the last-gen duo of PS4 and Xbox One.

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More specifically, back in 1988, Tecmo released Captain Tsubasa for the NES, which adapted the manga series of the same name that dates back to 1981. Almost 40 years later, the series remains active. To this end, back in 2020, developer Tamsoft and publisher Bandai Namco released Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for consoles and PC. Meanwhile, a mobile game, Captain Tsubasa: Ace, was released in 2023. Now, the former release is back with a sequel. The aforementioned duo — Tamsoft and Bandai Namco — have announced that Captain Tsubasa II: World Fighters will release in August at the aforementioned dates via the aforementioned platforms at the price point of $60.

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“Peak Cinema”

As you would expect, fans of the series are excited to see it returning, six years later. It’s presumably safe to say many playing the series in the 2020s did not play it in the 1980s, but nonetheless, fans are excited. We can see this in the staggering 3,000 to 8 like to dislike ratio on the trailer, as well as in all of the comments on the trailer.

“Peak cinema,” reads the top comment on the trailer above. Another comment adds: “There are simply no words to describe the amount of hype I felt watching this trailer. We are, in fact, so back.”

What’s also worth noting is the fact that this is a sequel, not a new foray. In other words, the series is proving popular enough to continue, which is a strong indicator it’s going to be around beyond this release. In contrast, if this were the first release in a while from the series, there would be room for skepticism on whether it would deliver and whether it varry forward its future.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.