Return of One of the Best NES Series Teased by Leaker

One of the best NES series is reportedly returning soon, likely with a new release on Nintendo Switch 2. The reason we say likely is because while the series has been teased to return, it has not been clarified if it will be via Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 or both consoles as a cross-gen release. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans will soon be able to revisit one of Nintendo’s oldest series that hasn’t received as much love in the modern era of Nintendo, assuming the intel is accurate.

The tease specifically comes the way of Nash Weedle, a fairly well known Nintendo insider and leaker. That said, while Nash Weedle has proven reputable in the past with specific rumors and leaks, they have also proven unreliable at times, so be sure to take everything below with a grain of salt.

The Nintendo leaker does not say much unfortunately, though what is said does have some interesting implications. More specifically, taking to social media platform X, Nash Weedle recently teased the following: “the next Donkey Kong game won’t leave you indifferent.”

Now, it’s worth nothing this tease comes through translation so it is possible some vital context or meaning is lost, but at surface level it is an interesting tease that seems to suggest either the game is going to be great or bad, presumably the former as Nintendo rarely ships a flat out bad game.

Of course, while many will know Donkey Kong as nothing more than a character that pops up in Mario games, but he actually predates the Italian plumber. Technically, the series got its start on arcade machines, but many were not introduced to Donkey Kong until the NES era. Some may even argue Donkey Kong is more of an SNES series as it evolved more into what it is today with the release of Donkey Kong Country. That said, there is no denying Donkey Kong games were a staple of the NES, though if there is a new Donkey Kong game it’s certainly going to be more in line with the modern iteration of Donkey Kong rather than the NES era of Donkey Kong.

As Donkey Kong fans will know, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings of a new Donkey Kong game in the works. There have been these rumblings for a few years now, but not in a while.

