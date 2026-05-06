Xbox Continues Rebrand With Major Xbox Series X and S Change

Xbox is set to continue its ongoing rebrand, this time with a major change that’s coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Ever since Asha Sharma took control of Xbox at the end of February, the brand has been going through some pretty pivotal changes. Perhaps the largest change on this front has been the lowering of the cost for various tiers of Xbox Game Pass, but Sharma has also made some smaller tweaks that impact Xbox’s perception to players. Now, perhaps the biggest overhaul yet on this front is set to hit Xbox hardware in one week.

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In a new post on social media, Sharma revealed that Xbox Series X and S consoles are set to get a new startup screen next week on May 13th. This new overhaul of the intro video for Xbox consoles is somewhat similar to the old one, but it now puts the newly designed green Xbox logo front and center. The “Xbox” brand name being featured has also been done away with in this revision, leaving only the logo in its place.

You can get a look at this new Xbox startup screen for yourself right here:

New boot up coming next Wednesday. Sound on! pic.twitter.com/9HHrZHwjpH — Asha (@asha_shar) May 6, 2026

While this might be seen as only a minor adjustment to Xbox Series X and S consoles, it’s actually a pretty big deal for Xbox to be doing this. In the past, the only time that new startup screens like this would typically be introduced would be with the release of new Xbox hardware. For Sharma and those in charge at Xbox to now be changing the boot-up animation in the middle of a console generation in this manner shows just how serious the company is about trying to rebrand itself in 2026.

The coming month is going to be a big one for Xbox as it continues to make big changes to its ecosystem. This will be primarily seen with the Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to take place on June 7th. At this time, Xbox will presumably show off new looks at many of its biggest upcoming games that include Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day. There will undoubtedly be plenty of surprises in store at this event as well, which could provide a glimpse into what Xbox has planned in 2027 and beyond.

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