Some Classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy Games Are Available for $3.99

Some classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games are now available for just $3.99. Unfortunately, while these classic Nintendo games are available on the Nintendo Switch, this deal is actually limited to the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store, which means it is limited to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. On the former, the PlayStation Store, the deal is available until October 10. However, on the Xbox Store, the window of opportunity is much smaller, with the deal set to end on October 1.

As for the games in question, they need little introduction. Anyone who is a gaming enthusiast -- interested in NES, SNES, and Game Boy games -- will be very familiar with the Castlevania series. For those that aren't, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with the series because the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is on sale for $3.99 on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. This collection features eight classic games for less than $0.50 a pop.

The games, for those unfamiliar with the collection, are as follows: Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon's Quest, Castlevania III Dracula's Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Kid Dracula. The last of these games, Kid Dracula, was notably never released in English before this collection.

"Konami's Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise," reads an official description of the collection. "Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania. Released as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!"

While this is a great deal to explore a huge part of the video game history, Castlevania is admittedly a dormant series, at least in the video game space, perhaps reducing reason to jump into it in 2024. Whatever the case, those that decide to take advantage of this deal should expect to dump about 20 to 30 hours to complete every game featured.