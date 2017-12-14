Gaming

Gaming Industry Reacts to Net Neutrality Repeal

The FCC has officially begun the war on Net Neutrality, which is a program in place since 2015 […]

The FCC has officially begun the war on Net Neutrality, which is a program in place since 2015 that provides a balanced Internet service for everyone, and protects consumers from providers gouging costs for specific site utilisation. The vote came down to the final 3-2, but the fight is not yet over! There are still many more steps that must be successfully completed before Net Neutrality is officially disbanded. As we mentioned in our earlier coverage, many can’t help but to feel a little defeated by the vote today. However, the fight isn’t over yet and these reactions to the news could potentially flame those passionate fires to protect what protects us.

While there are plenty of reasons to loathe this motion should it pass, the potential restrictions for basic sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and tons more are just the tip of the ice berg. Many online-reliant companies, and individual brand owners, could see a massive backlash for this as well. But what affects us as gamers specifically is what many of the voices in our particular community are lamenting. As fellow WWG has stated,

“The bottom line is, if you use the internet, this concerns you. There are plenty of hyperbolic “what ifs” and “imagine this” scenarios being tossed around, but in this writer’s opinion, it’s disturbing enough to know that a company like Comcast could essentially control how easy it is for you to access some of your favorite websites, streaming services, or shopping sites.”

Gamer and Industry reaction

As gamers, both casual and industry professionals alike, there was of course a strong reaction. 

Popular streamer Markiplier was one of many to make a statement about the Net Neutrality vote today as he urges his fans and fellow gamers to continue the fight against the roll back on this system. As he noted, the fight is not over and there is still time to let your voice be heard and stop this motion from successfully passing. He was not alone in his sentimanet, not by a long shot. Many more personalities, developers, and other gaming community members also stood up against the 3-2 vote that passed just earlier today. Here are a few more reactions worth noting.

Reactions to Net Neutrality Repeal

Arc System Works is the company behind popular franchises such as Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, with Dragon Ball FighterZ on the horizon as well. Once more the message of “Don’t stop fighting” is reiterated, providing the push for power that many Americans don’t seem to realise they have. Many of Arc System’s fans were quick to show their support: 

More and more are using the #NetNeutrality hashtag to spread the word as a digitlised call to arms. The very internet at stake can be a powerful tool.

How this could impact us more than we realise

Popular outlet Machinima has also lent their voice, providing a detailed look at how exactly this affects gamers and why we should care! Unlike similar posts, this didn’t contain a message prepping for a fight, but their fans were more than willing to assist:

It is more than just one issue, there are a lot of factors dependant on this protection. Here are a few more reactions from our fellow community members to help inspire that fire in us and not give up. Though the program has not been instated for a long time, it has done a lot to protect the average consumer in access to something that is incredibly beneficial, especially in this day and age.

It’s not too late, however, and it’s important to know what’s going on. Inform yourself and be a part of the future process. Read up about this vote, educate yourself about Net Neutrality, and ask what you can do to make your voice heard.

