Gaming Industry Reacts to Net Neutrality Repeal

The FCC has officially begun the war on Net Neutrality, which is a program in place since 2015 that provides a balanced Internet service for everyone, and protects consumers from providers gouging costs for specific site utilisation. The vote came down to the final 3-2, but the fight is not yet over! There are still many more steps that must be successfully completed before Net Neutrality is officially disbanded. As we mentioned in our earlier coverage, many can’t help but to feel a little defeated by the vote today. However, the fight isn’t over yet and these reactions to the news could potentially flame those passionate fires to protect what protects us.

While there are plenty of reasons to loathe this motion should it pass, the potential restrictions for basic sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and tons more are just the tip of the ice berg. Many online-reliant companies, and individual brand owners, could see a massive backlash for this as well. But what affects us as gamers specifically is what many of the voices in our particular community are lamenting. As fellow WWG has stated,

“The bottom line is, if you use the internet, this concerns you. There are plenty of hyperbolic “what ifs” and “imagine this” scenarios being tossed around, but in this writer’s opinion, it’s disturbing enough to know that a company like Comcast could essentially control how easy it is for you to access some of your favorite websites, streaming services, or shopping sites.”

Gamer and Industry reaction

As gamers, both casual and industry professionals alike, there was of course a strong reaction.

Look… I’m sad and pissed off at the same time. Bad combo. I’m gonna channel my anguish into something productive and continue to fight for #NetNeutrality



This isn’t over. Not by a long shot.https://t.co/exgVpX1P0h — Markiplier (@markiplier) December 14, 2017

Popular streamer Markiplier was one of many to make a statement about the Net Neutrality vote today as he urges his fans and fellow gamers to continue the fight against the roll back on this system. As he noted, the fight is not over and there is still time to let your voice be heard and stop this motion from successfully passing. He was not alone in his sentimanet, not by a long shot. Many more personalities, developers, and other gaming community members also stood up against the 3-2 vote that passed just earlier today. Here are a few more reactions worth noting.

Reactions to Net Neutrality Repeal

The vote to end #NetNeutrality passed today. This remains a very important issue for gamers (and everyone). There is still hope. Don’t stop fighting.



If there’s one thing we love to see over here at Arc, it’s a come from behind win when all seems lost. https://t.co/sY8t6Jp7Ki — ArcSystemWorks (@ArcSystemWorksU) December 14, 2017

Arc System Works is the company behind popular franchises such as Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, with Dragon Ball FighterZ on the horizon as well. Once more the message of “Don’t stop fighting” is reiterated, providing the push for power that many Americans don’t seem to realise they have. Many of Arc System’s fans were quick to show their support:

The #NetNeutrality vote still has to be defended in court, where it has been denied twice. It’s not over people so don’t give up yet — MekelKasanova (@MekelKasanova) December 14, 2017

@ArcSystemWorksU SPREAD THE WORD TO JAPAN!



That their Amercian fans ARE IN DANGER of not getting news of merchandise, games and pop culture! IDOL news too ?.



PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD — ❄️Angelo L #NetNeutrality❄️ (@Anime_PhillyJ) December 14, 2017

More and more are using the #NetNeutrality hashtag to spread the word as a digitlised call to arms. The very internet at stake can be a powerful tool.

How this could impact us more than we realise

#NetNeutrality has been repealed. This is how it could affect gamers. https://t.co/tGAPd9VoCe — Machinima (@Machinima) December 14, 2017

Popular outlet Machinima has also lent their voice, providing a detailed look at how exactly this affects gamers and why we should care! Unlike similar posts, this didn’t contain a message prepping for a fight, but their fans were more than willing to assist:

Don’t post like it’s over. It’s NEVER over. #SaveNetNeutrality — Danny @ SC6 HYPE! (@k0mbatdan) December 14, 2017

It is more than just one issue, there are a lot of factors dependant on this protection. Here are a few more reactions from our fellow community members to help inspire that fire in us and not give up. Though the program has not been instated for a long time, it has done a lot to protect the average consumer in access to something that is incredibly beneficial, especially in this day and age.

To all Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft fans, #NetNeutrality is just as important to the gaming industry as it is to everyone else. Without it, you won’t be able to play online multiplayer or purchase games digitally from Steam or other platforms. — SuperAbachiBros (@SuperAbachiBros) December 13, 2017

If #NetNeutrality is repealed, I want to say something before I go, without the internet I would have been a different person, the internet gave me knowlege of the past of animation and gaming. If the internet didn’t exist, I would have probably been a normie, thank you all. pic.twitter.com/GEqQRWvVhi — ajit pai’s 2nd account (@SpangleKankle) December 14, 2017

REMINDER: Support #NetNeutrality.https://t.co/wvKaID7f4n



You like Youtube content?



And Twitch?



Hulu? Netflix? Onling gaming?



All of that’s at risk. Do all that you can. — Heat Miser #PK2018 (@PKSparkxx) December 6, 2017

Ombra Gaming is about engaging and positive #gaming content. But it wouldn’t be possible without #NetNeutrality. The threat to open internet is real – its not a “possibility”, or a “chance”. If you create content, this effects you. Make your voice heard today: (202) 418-1000. — Ombra Gaming (@Ombra_Gaming) December 14, 2017

Great writer, all-around swell dude @xingtheli dives into today’s decision to repeal #NetNeutrality and what it could mean for esports and gaming https://t.co/rf7IxvUP1y — Aaron Mickunas (@aaronmickunas) December 14, 2017

Call your representatives. Stop the repeal of #NetNeutrality. If you somehow still don’t know why you should care, read this, then call:https://t.co/HK6tzt4iYS — App Trigger (@app_trigger) December 14, 2017

It’s not too late, however, and it’s important to know what’s going on. Inform yourself and be a part of the future process. Read up about this vote, educate yourself about Net Neutrality, and ask what you can do to make your voice heard.