Netflix's Arcane Wins Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program

Netflix's Arcane, the animated series based on the popular video game League of Legends from developer Riot Games, officially won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program this weekend during the Creative Arts Emmys presentation. The video game adaptation also won three separate Emmys for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

"Honored doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program," the official Twitter account for Arcane shared followed the win this weekend. "Thank you to our incredible team at Riot Games and Fortiche, the Television Academy, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible." You can check it out for yourself embedded below:

The win for Outstanding Animated Program was not guaranteed as Arcane had stiff competition in the category. Specifically, Arcane was up against Bob's Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and What If...? Even more specifically, the Arcane episode "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" was the one that was nominated and ultimately won the award. Arcane's win in the category marks the first time that a streaming series has won Outstanding Animated Program, but it seems unlikely that it will be the last time.

Broadly speaking, the first season of Arcane is currently available to stream on Netflix, and a second season has been officially announced. The show features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Production. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated show right here.

