Netflix Announces New Carmen Sandiego Game

Carmen Sandiego is returning to the world of video games, but things are a little bit different than unusual. For the first time in a video game, players will actually control the famous thief! Simply titled Carmen Sandiego, the new game is based on the animated Netflix series. As such, it should come as little surprise that this game will first be playable on mobile for Netflix subscribers, and will arrive on other platforms in early 2025. So far, the game has been confirmed for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A trailer for the new Carmen Sandiego game can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, Carmen Sandiego will change things up a bit, allowing players to use various gadgets in their quest. However, the game will retain several of the elements that made the original games so popular. The newest entry in the series will once again have players tracking down bad guys at various locations around the globe, such as Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro. Like the games from the '80s, the new Carmen Sandiego will have players tracking down clues by speaking to NPCs, and filling out dossiers on various suspects. The game will also include a classic mode called The Acme Files. This mode will feature a retro visual style paying tribute to the original Carmen Sandiego PC games.

Carmen Sandiego is being developed by Gameloft, the company behind the popular Disney Dreamlight Valley. The developers have confirmed that this will be a single-player adventure game, without any in-game purchases or online play. In a press release, Gameloft Brisbane studio manager Manea Castet talked about balancing the familiar elements of the series, while also trying to create something new.

"It is such an honor to write a new chapter of the adventures of Carmen Sandiego and bring to life again this iconic, beloved character. We're incredibly proud of what our team has achieved as we meticulously honored the franchise's legacy, staying true to its core elements while introducing fresh, innovative features," said Castet. "Our goal was to create an experience that feels both nostalgically familiar and excitingly new and we can't wait for longstanding fans and new players alike to dive in and see the love and effort we've invested in every detail."

