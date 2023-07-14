Netflix Users Get Popular New Game for Free

Netflix users can now download a popular new game that came to PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices this week. Why are Netflix users getting the game for free? Well, because the game is published by Netflix. That said, the free version is the mobile version. You can not nab a free PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch code for the game through Netflix. As for the mystery game, it's Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, one of July's most notable releases alongside the likes of Pikmin 4 and Exoprimal.

For those that don't know, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is a sequel to 2016 surprise hit Oxenfree. Just like the predecessor, the sequel was developed by Night School Studio. Whether it will have the same impact as the first game in terms of significance, remains to be seen, especially as it has a large range of Metacritic scores that range from 74 to 85, depending on the platform. Obviously, an 85 is a very solid score, but 74 is a bit more average. Why there's a huge range, we don't know.

"TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can't broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for," reads an official description of the game.

The game's official pitch continies: "Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – it's up to you. As you play, you'll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future."

If you're not a Netflix subscriber and don't grab a free iOS copy through the subscription service, you will need to fork over $20 to play the new release that debuted on July 12. For this, you get a game that is roughly five to six hours long and that boasts substantial replayability due to the different decisions players can make throughout the story.