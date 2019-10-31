Netflix Releases New Witcher Trailer

Fans have been eager for more footage from Netflix‘s The Witcher ever since San Diego Comic Con, and thankfully Netflix finally decided to bless us with some today. The first trailer gave us a look at Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as well as glimpses of the world they find themselves in. Not only that, but we also got a quick peek at Geralt doing what he does best, hunting monsters, something fans definitely wanted to see more. Netflix finally broke their silence regarding the show yesterday with a new trailer teaser, and now we’ve got the full trailer for the show to take in, and you can check it out in all its glory in the video above.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

So what did you think of the new trailer for The Witcher? let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!, You can also check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.