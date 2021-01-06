Netflix Is Shutting Down on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

✖

Netflix is officially being discontinued on both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, it has been revealed. In fact, the actual Netflix app to even use the streaming service on the two devices has already been discontinued as new users can no longer go and download it for themselves. That happened at the turn of the year on December 31st, but existing users can still boot up the app until it officially discontinues all service for both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U later this year on June 30th.

"Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems," the official notice pinned to the top of both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS store pages for the streaming service states. "During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years."

With Netflix being discontinued on both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, the question is: Will the Nintendo Switch finally get its own Netflix app this year? Despite having been around for several years at this point, the Nintendo Switch does not yet have its own Netflix app despite Nintendo saying time and time again that it is interested in adding it.

Netflix is currently available... well, on most everything. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

[H/T Nintendo Life]