Netflix Shares New Look at The Cuphead Show

Netflix shared some new insights into its upcoming series The Cuphead Show this week to give fans a first look at some scenes from the show and commentary from the talent behind the series. We see concept art for characters like Cuphead and Mugman as well as animated, Fleischer-style scenes featuring the same characters and the voices behind them. This update follows the initial announcement of the show from nearly a year ago now, and while we still don’t have a release date, Netflix’s latest video shared today said that The Cuphead Show is “coming soon.”

Those into the idea of seeing Cuphead turned into a TV show can check out the video below to get a feel for what that adaptation will look like. Insights from everyone from the producers to the voice actors and artists are heard throughout.

“Reimagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly relatable siblings is gonna be pretty fresh and new,” said King Features executive producer CJ Kettler.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

Tru Valentino will voice Cuphead, the start of the show, while Frank Todaro will voice Mugman, Cuphead’s brother and the co-protagonist of the property.

Cuphead players will have already been well acquainted with these characters by the time the show comes out, but you’ll be seeing them in new ways in The Cuphead Show. Netflix said the series “will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead,” so we’ll see more of the characters and their surroundings than we did in the game.

“The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” Netflix said about the show when it was first announced. “Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.”

Back in May, we got another look at The Cuphead Show courtesy of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. It wasn’t as much as the brief video update we got today, but it showed some artwork from the series to show how the characters were being imagined. Cuphead and Mugman seemed pretty true-to-character at the time based on what we know and can infer about them from the games just as they do in the video shared today.

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show does not yet have a release date, but perhaps that’ll change soon so that we’ll know when we can expect the series.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.