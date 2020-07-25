Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Filming Delayed Even Further

✖

Like many shows, Netflix's The Witcher suffered setbacks to its production, which in Witcher's case will delay season 2's release. The good news is that the show will resume production on August 17th, but according to Redanian Intelligence, the filming won't end for season 2 until February 2021. While this is not a set in stone date, if true it does ensure that we will not be seeing Witcher season 2 until later in 2021. It also means that season 2 of The Witcher will have taken about 8 months total, as the series was already shooting for around 5 weeks before production halted. The old schedule was set to have filming ending in August, but now that's really where the next phase of filming will begin.

As for when we will actually see season 2 of The Witcher hit Netflix, here's what we know. Season 1 debuted in December of 2019, and Platige Image was wone of the VFX studios working on the series. A previous report said that they had planned to complete their work on season 2 by July of 2021, and last time they completed their work in November of 2019, which was followed by the show's release in December.

If July is the target date, then August might be the month the season gets released, but it's unclear if the target completion date has changed because of the new production schedule and all the delays. We'll have to wait and see, but it's looking like we won't see season 2 until at least August.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.