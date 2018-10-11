Here’s What Netflix ‘The Witcher’s’ Anya Chalotra Could Look Like as Yennefer

It’s official! Anya Chalotra has been officially cast as the bewitching sorceress from Vengerberg; Yennefer. When the casting list was first revealed just yesterday, many voiced their concerns that Chalotra might appear too young to play such a fierce – and at times, seductive – companion to Geralt but Bosslogic is here with his artistic skills to show off that she can harness the magic that is this beloved character:

We also got a close up of Freya Allan as Ciri, now with a coloured version:

And just in case you missed it, a much larger cast announcement has been made through official Netflix channels, and it includes a number of different names from the books and games.

Okay, you got us: The enigmatic sorceress Yennefer will be played by Anya Chalotra. Then there’s Ciri. From the court at Cintra: Queen Calanthe is Jodhi May. Fledgling sorceress Fringilla is played by Mimi Ndiweni. pic.twitter.com/0njcnyKTk2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 10, 2018

We’ve got our first look at Fringilla and Queen Calanthe as well, with a few more faces teased! But there’s more:

Yennefer is daring and bold, shrewd beyond belief. Ciri is a feisty iconoclast just learning her role in world events, while her grandmother, the Queen Calanthe, is the LIONESS of Cintra and lovingly married to her husband, the Skelligan warrior Eist. #TheWitcher //t.co/Z0w8MeQzVH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 10, 2018

In their court sits the druid Mousesack. Leading the magical academy at Aretuza is Tissaia. Yennefer is joined by fellow novice sorcerers, Fringilla and Sabrina. And the rebellious Renfri sets incredible events into motion. #TheWitcher — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 10, 2018

And of course the showrunner herself had to weigh in:

Step one: Drop the boys off at school. 👦🏼👦🏼🏫

Step two: Announce a kickass cast for #Witcher.⚔️❤️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 10, 2018

It’s an exciting time and with production to be beginning soon, we’ll be learning even more about this fantasy world and the characters we’ve come to know and love!

It’s also a nice closure to all of the backlash surrounding a leaked casting list for Ciri that prompted many to be worried that the series wouldn’t stay true to its Polish/novel roots as promised. It also appears that they are sticking to the lore entirely with a much younger Ciri being cast, keeping true to when we first met her in the original book series.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the project, click here.

Thoughts on the recent casting reveal? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the recent set of reveals!