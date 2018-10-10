Fans React to ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Cast Reveal

In case you missed the news, Netflix has found its cast for the forthcoming The Witcher series, and the reveal broke the internet. The Witcher fans far and wide are either dancing with joy, or cringing uncomfortably, as they pour over the recent reveals:

#TheWitcher has found its Ciri: 17 year old Oxfordshire-native Freya Allan will play the pivotal Princess of Cintra! pic.twitter.com/cvkGjM4Hcs — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 10, 2018

Okay, you got us: The enigmatic sorceress Yennefer will be played by Anya Chalotra. Then there’s Ciri. From the court at Cintra: Queen Calanthe is Jodhi May. Fledgling sorceress Fringilla is played by Mimi Ndiweni. pic.twitter.com/0njcnyKTk2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 10, 2018

As you might have guessed, reactions have been split down the middle. Most of these actors and actresses will find their defining roles here in The Witcher series, which is nice, but even though we don’t have instantly-recognizable names, fans are still divided on how their favorite characters will be portrayed.

Is this show going to start before ciri is chased by the wild hunt? So help me god Netflix if I have to wait 58394 seasons to see grown up ciri Someone is getting an ass whoopin — MAJD (@MajdKHD) October 10, 2018

Cast doesn’t work at all for me, I think I’ll pass. — Bohumil J. Čapek #Prolet (@bohumil_capek) October 10, 2018

smh. Cant get behind any of these picks besides cavill, freya allan, millie brady, and the king. — jared (@jared15334918) October 10, 2018

I’m a bit weirded out by the casting of this Witcher series. It might just be my age showing, but I just really don’t have any desire to watch Henry Cavill sexing up a 21 year old, even if it mirrors his real life. — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) October 10, 2018

I love every single one of them. but not to be that guy… What about the most important character? Roach? — Diêgo Damohill (@diegodamohill) October 10, 2018

Omg. It is a complete failure with a choice of cast! Would you look at Jenna? Look at Tsiri, well, although there will be another actress in other seasons, but she is still not correctly chosen! Fringilla Vigo generally plays a black actress! Tisay plays 40+ year old actress.Bad — Даниил (@danya_sidorov) October 10, 2018

Now that we think about it, to say that fans are “divided” on this casting news is a massive understatement. We have a very good feeling, however, that as soon as we see a teaser trailer, hype is going to shoot through the roof. It’s hard to imagine what the show will become when given a group of headshots. Let’s wait and see how we feel when the first footage is shown off.