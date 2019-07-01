Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals First Official Images

Netflix revealed the first official images from The Witcher on Monday, a series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the show’s protagonist. We’ve seen casting information and other behind-the-scenes images prior to this reveal, but this is the first and best look that we’ve gotten at all the main characters including Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Along with the images, Netflix shared a synopsis of the upcoming TV series. The series will follow Cavill as Geralt and will be based more on the novels than the games which is where many people will know The Witcher from.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

A poster for the show was also released which can be seen here, and you can see all the latest images below.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allan as Ciri

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Logo

