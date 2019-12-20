The Witcher Fans React to Netflix’s First Season

The day of The Witcher’s release has finally come now that Netflix‘s first season of the show has premiered, and people who have watched the first few episodes are now sharing their thoughts. Initial reactions from fans of The Witcher that have been shared on social media praised the first episode especially as well as other facets of the show like the cinematography and fight scenes even if some took issue with the writing at times.

With only eight episodes in this first season, we’re about at the point now where many people who have set aside time to binge The Witcher have nearly completed their first viewing of the debut season. Most people have probably been able to only catch one or two episodes though, so the reactions may change, but they seem to be positive so far.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the lead role of Geralt of Rivia and tells the tale of the monster-hunting Witcher that so many people know from the books and the games, though the show itself is based on the novels. Cavill is joined by other stars like Anya Chalotra who plays Yennefer and Freya Allan who plays Ciri.

If you haven’t been able to watch The Witcher yet but are wondering how the show feels, you can see our review of it here. To see what viewers think of the show, you can catch some of the best reactions to it below.

More of The Witcher or the Subscription Gets It

If Netflix doesn’t make more than 7 seasons of the Witcher, I’m canceling my subscription. #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/LoxqX6wDx0 — beyar (@beyarhimself) December 20, 2019

Truly Loving It

I DON’T CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS they did such a brilliant job with the universe of the witcher in this show i truly love it with my whole heart and i can’t wait to support it for so long#thewitcher pic.twitter.com/bXXk9gEpxV — 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥 🌿 WATCHING THE WITCHER (@immunewolf_) December 20, 2019

Some Struggles, but Very, Very Good

I am 3 episodes into #TheWitcher



Crazy how it manages to be such a faithful adaptation to Sapkowski’s novels while also expanding on the world as a whole.



Episode 2 struggles from some pacing issues but 1 and 3 are very very good. pic.twitter.com/tB52P8wsWO — Ace Bande loves The Witcher (@ace_bande) December 20, 2019

15/10

All the Awards

anya chalotra deserves all of the awards for this role #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/zysTl5uX6Q — 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥 🌿 WATCHING THE WITCHER (@immunewolf_) December 20, 2019

Women in The Witcher

The Witcher. Women… Are talking? Women… show up ??? Like, five minutes in there are two women? Incredible.



Damn my expectations for these fantasy romps is so low. Let’s greenlight more fantasy shows. I’m very excited for WoT. — Kameron Hurley (@KameronHurley) December 20, 2019

Henry Cavill Nails It

As one of the people who used to think that a ‘The Witcher’ TV show was a bad idea, all I can say after the first episode is : goddamn, Henry Cavil nails it as Geralt of Rivia, on looks, mannerism and voice. #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/920yHgr5KD — Kaosi (@Kaosi1) December 20, 2019

Best Pilot Ever

The Witcher Episode 1 was….



THE BEST PILOT OF ANY TV SERIES I HAVE EVER SEEN OMG THE HYPE IS REAL.



– Cavill’s Witcher is on point. The way he speaks is exactly as in the video game.

– Soundtrack was exactly how I imagined.

– The fighting scenes. Holy shit



Onwards to ep 2!!! pic.twitter.com/rT9GoayDpr — Kael (@KaelSansSouci) December 20, 2019

Setting the Story and Tone

WITCHER IS GOOD!!!! 😤👍



Episode 1 was a great set up for the kind of story and tone in the series. Definitely gonna watch more tomorrow! 😁 pic.twitter.com/76ZkL3cr9e — Morgan Slater (@Ninjabros72) December 20, 2019

A Game of Thrones Alternative

Holy Freaking Shit.



What an awesome Pilot, This was the GoT alternative i was looking for.



Geralt, Ciri, Renfri, the queen, Marilka were all instant favorites. The Sword fight was outstanding. I have never played the game nor have i read the books but this is endgame.#Witcher pic.twitter.com/9KC7ZSDaAF — Kimbula Banis (@PO5IT1VE) December 20, 2019

Henry Cavill Dominates

I’ve reached the halfway point of THE WITCHER, and I’m loving every bit of it.



Some references go over my head since this is my introduction to Geralt. The show does a good job in getting you acquainted.



Henry Cavill dominates the screen. The man is a force when he fights. pic.twitter.com/VBb3s3aXUr — Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 20, 2019

Cleaning Up Messes

the witcher cleaning up the mess game of thrones made in 2019 #thewitchernetflix pic.twitter.com/d7fOkoBoXd — sana (@lilyhale) December 20, 2019

Over Our Heads

Me when a WITCHER character name drops some important thing dramatically but I haven’t read the books or played the games: pic.twitter.com/TOU7YgwwbH — Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 20, 2019

No Choice but to Stream

Me: I will be productive today

Netflix: Season 1 of The Witcher is now available

Me: Guess I have no other choice #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/4VNQOnBbE1 — BombenBetty (@BombenBetty) December 20, 2019

Let the Binge Commence