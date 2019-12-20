Gaming

The Witcher Fans React to Netflix’s First Season

The day of The Witcher’s release has finally come now that Netflix‘s first season of the show has premiered, and people who have watched the first few episodes are now sharing their thoughts. Initial reactions from fans of The Witcher that have been shared on social media praised the first episode especially as well as other facets of the show like the cinematography and fight scenes even if some took issue with the writing at times.

With only eight episodes in this first season, we’re about at the point now where many people who have set aside time to binge The Witcher have nearly completed their first viewing of the debut season. Most people have probably been able to only catch one or two episodes though, so the reactions may change, but they seem to be positive so far.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the lead role of Geralt of Rivia and tells the tale of the monster-hunting Witcher that so many people know from the books and the games, though the show itself is based on the novels. Cavill is joined by other stars like Anya Chalotra who plays Yennefer and Freya Allan who plays Ciri.

If you haven’t been able to watch The Witcher yet but are wondering how the show feels, you can see our review of it here. To see what viewers think of the show, you can catch some of the best reactions to it below.

