Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals First Official Image of Triss

Recently Netflix gave fans of The Witcher a lot to process, as they revealed the first official poster and a series of new images featuring some of the show’s lead characters, including Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. Now though Netflix has released the first official image of Triss Merigold, a powerful sorceress and one of Geralt’s most trusted allies in the novels and games, and will be played in the new live-action series by actress Anna Shaffer. You can check out the first official image of Triss below.

For those unfamiliar with The Witcher series, the franchise revolves around a Witcher named Geralt and his many adventures. Witchers are monster hunters by trade and lifestyle, as they are raised in training and preparation for their life of dealing with creatures of the supernatural and the underworld.

Triss is a gifted magic user who serves as part of King Foltest’s Royal Council. She’s also the first person to find Geralt after he finds himself without a memory, and in the process becomes one of Geralt’s most loyal friends. They also develop a romantic relationship, one that intertwines with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) over the course of the story and the games.

Triss is a fan favorite for a reason, and we can’t wait to see even more of her in action when the series hits Netflix later this year. You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Maciej Musial (Sir Lazlo), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Millie Brady (Princess Renfri), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), and Tom Canton (Filavandrel).

The Witcher currently has no release date.