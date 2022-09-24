The Witcher Season 3 Release Window Revealed

As part of today's Tudum fan event from Netflix, The Witcher Season 3 made an expected appearance and announced that the upcoming season of the popular dark fantasy series would arrive on Netflix next summer. A new piece of teaser art was also revealed during the event, though it poses more questions than it answers.

Given that The Witcher Season 3 only just wrapped filming earlier this month, it is no surprise that it is still some ways out. The show is heavy on visual effects given that there are plenty of monsters and other reality-defying magics and the like involved. The new teaser art features a witcher medallion from the wolf school shattering into pieces, which doesn't seem like terribly good news for Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," an official logline from Netflix for The Witcher Season 3 reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

As noted above, The Witcher Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix in Summer 2023. It does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

What do you think about the release window for The Witcher Season 3? Are you excited to learn more about the new season in the coming months?