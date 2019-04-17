Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Is Releasing in Late 2019

Netflix’s new series called The Witcher still doesn’t have an exact release date when it’ll be added to the streaming platform, but we now have a better idea of when it’ll be out thanks to comments from Netflix‘s Ted Sarandos. The chief content officer for Netflix spoke during an investor call about the release timeframes for different shows Netflix has in the works and confirmed The Witcher would be out in Q4 2019.

Speaking during the call that included talks of Q1 2019’s results and looked ahead to the future, Sarandos was asked what he was “excited to bring to members on Netflix.” The chief content officer listed a few of the third quarter’s shows like Stranger Things before moving onto the final quarter of the year. He referred to The Witcher franchise as an “enormous European IP” and one that’s popular in both a video game and book format.

“And then you start seeing later in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like Irishman, like 6 Underground and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called The Witcher, that is enormous European IP, very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series,” Sarandos during the call as seen in a transcript provided by Seeking Alpha.

It’s not an exact date or even a month, but it’s the best indication of when the show will air on Netflix that we’ve received so far. Numerous teasers and even some leaks have given sneak peeks into the show to hold Witcher fans over until it releases. Casting decisions have also been a big point of discussion seeing how those who played CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games already have a cemented idea of what the characters look like, though the series will take more inspiration from the books instead of the games.

Anyone’s who’s interested in the show will know by now that DC star Henry Cavill will play the role of Geralt of Rivia, the series’ protagonist, though other casting details have been trickling out leading up to The Witcher’s release.

The Witcher is scheduled to some to Neflix sometime in Q4 2019.

