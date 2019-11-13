Netflix Renews The Witcher for Season 2

Netflix’s The Witcher hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already been renewed for a second season. It was confirmed this week by Netflix that we’ll see the cast of The Witcher return once more for a second season after the first one releases in December. No release timing has been announced for this second season nor have there been any updates on its production, but it’s at least been confirmed now.

Through the official Netflix U.S. Twitter account where we’ve seen continued updates about The Witcher, an image was shown as a very fitting way to announce the renewal of the show. We see both of Geralt’s swords, one silver and one steel, to signify that the show will make a return.

That image would’ve been enough to draw conclusions on its own, but the rest of the tweet confirms the announcement. Netflix said “Geralt’s adventure is only beginning” and that we’ll see him again in Season 2.

Geralt’s adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

With how much history The Witcher carries with it and how excited people have been to see Geralt and the other characters come to life, it’s not too surprising to see that it’s already been renewed for a second season. What this does do though is bode well for the future of the show and the first season which is apparently compelling enough to go ahead and warrant a renewal even before the public has seen it.

If you’ve been following along with the production of The Witcher, you may recall that the framework was already there for the future of the show. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said previously that there were already seven seasons mapped out for The Witcher, so it appears at least one of those future seasons will be made a reality when Season 2 eventually releases.

As we move closer to the release of The Witcher, we’ve started to see more reveals and confirmations like this one. These reveals often consist of new images like the ones seen here which are attached to different episodes from the first season. Eight episodes will be in the first season, though it’s unclear if this number will persist into future seasons.

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release on the streaming platform on December 20th.