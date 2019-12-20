Netflix’s The Witcher Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Netflix’s The Witcher is out, and that means the reviews are out as well. Critics and everyday viewers alike have been submitting their reviews for the show online and through official critiquing channels like Rotten Tomatoes with enough reviews and perspectives on the show now in for the Tomatometer score to be revealed the first season. According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Witcher is sitting at a 60% according to the critics with the average audience score reaching an 89%.

The Rotten Tomatoes page for The Witcher can be seen here to show what both of the scores look like, and if you want to see a more detailed breakdown of how people feel about the show, you can see reviews from critics and the audience here. Game of Thrones comparisons come up often as expected seeing how everyone was already setting The Witcher next to the acclaimed fantasy series long before its Netflix debut, but several people have suggested that it’s better when it’s doing its own thing and not trying to imitate the success of other shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Great adaptation of the first two books despite some major changed which needed to be made in order for the timeline to make sense in the TV series format,” one of the audience reviews said where a reviewer gave the show five out of five stars. “Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan all nail their performances as Geralt, Yennefer and Cirilla. Season 2 can’t come soon enough!”

However, some of the audience critiques weren’t singing the praises of the show. A review that stood out among other generally high reviews from the audience gave the show half a star and lamented things like “boring” and “derivative” dialog while calling the show a “Lord of the Rings side plot.”

“What do you get when you combine unfathomably wooden acting with horrendous camerawork and editing, and a script written by a 13-year-old Game of Thrones fan?” the scathing half-star review read. “You get the first episode of Netflix’s The Witcher, a masterclass in failure.

It’s true that the Rotten Tomatoes score currently borders on being “rotten” right now since the threshold for the Tomatometer is a critics score lower than 60%, though everyday viewers seem to favor the show. You can see some more of their reactions here where people sang the praises of The Witcher with only a few critiques, and you can see our review of the show’s first season here.