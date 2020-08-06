Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Show Coronavirus Measures

✖

The Witcher season 2 is officially underway once more, though the set looks a bit different these days. The team bringing the second season to life is back at work, but some new photos show how seriously they are taking preventative measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich shared some photos from the set that show everyone wearing at least a mask, though many also have face shields over the mask, and social distancing is also a part of the equation. One photo shows Hissrich working with director Stephen D Surjik, though they are separated by a partition, and it's taking some getting used to. You can check out the Witcher season 2 set in the images below.

Hissrich shared a story from her son, who upon first seeing her with the mask and face shield didn't recognize her. "I answered a FaceTime call on set from my seven year old in this PPE. He very politely said, “Hi, can I speak to Mommy please?”

Surjik then shared his photo of the two working on either side of the glass, writing "First day back after mid spring lock down on Witcher S2. Learning to social distance with my show runner /Exec producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. She can conjure narrative and character with a muscular control like the great Houdini. ⁦@LHissrich"

Hissrich shared the tweet and added, "It's our fourth show together, and the farthest we've ever sat apart, but @SSurjik and I are ready to do this."

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

