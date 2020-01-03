The Witcher’s Best Song Gets Modded Into Original Game

Netflix’s The Witcher has caused a resurgence in people playing The Witcher games and appears to have similarly reignited the desire to created modes for the series. After hearing the hit song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from the TV series, someone took it upon themselves to create a mod that adds the song to the original Witcher game from CD Projekt Red. The modder shared a video to show what the mod looks and sounds like while adding that they might create a mod for more Witcher games as well.

As spotted by USgamer, the modder by the name of Hubert Wiza uploaded the mod to Nexus Mods under the username hub997. The mod is for The Witcher which was the original Witcher game from the Polish developer, not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name. It features a new cutscene added to the game where Dandelion – the bard who’s known as Jaskier in the Netflix series – plays “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” instead of his original song.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video below which was shared by the modder shows the mod in action.

The modder said in the YouTube description that they’re planning on creating “an improved version of this cutscene” with more furnishings in the room. They’re also working on a second cutscene with yet another song from the Netflix series added to the game. Back on the Nexus Mods site where you’ll find the instructions for installing this one, the modder said that even though it’d probably take a long time, they “will try to create a cutscene for The Witcher 2.”

This song from The Witcher has proven to be quite the catchy tune since the show released and people first heard Jaskier singing it to Geralt. It’s led to the creation of all sorts of memes and even an excellent remix that modernizes the song.

Joey Batey, the actor who played Jaskier in the Netflix series, said the song was stuck in his head for a while after hearing it the first time.

I’ve had that for eight months,” Batey told ComicBook.com during an interview about The Witcher. “It’s been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it. I’ve gone to bed humming it. I wake up the next morning humming it. You do not know the hell that I’ve gone through.”

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is now available on Netflix.